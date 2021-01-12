Ben Frederickson answers all of your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat.
-
-
BenFred: Lindor trade bad for baseball, but it's the kind of deal the Cardinals used to crush
-
BenFred: Breakout season at Notre Dame puts St. Louis local Williams in mix for 2021 Heisman
-
BenFred: 'Greatest Show' era won't be fully recognized until Holt makes Hall of Fame
-
Read the full transcript of Ben Frederickson's Tuesday STL sports chat
-
-
-
-
-
Get all the sports coverage from Ben Frederickson. Your subscription includes unlimited coverage, faster loading pages and our daily e-edition.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!