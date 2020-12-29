Ben Frederickson will answer all of your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat.
-
Most-read stories in this section
-
Read the full transcript of Tuesday's live chat with Ben Frederickson
-
BenFred: Allen's career, worthy of Cooperstown, found a needed boost in St. Louis
-
BenFred: Gather 'round, St. Louis sports figures. It's gift-giving time.
-
BenFred: Cardinals manager Shildt goes to bat for a bat. Again.
-
BenFred: If you wondered what MLB players who spoke out this summer were going to do to help, the answer just rolled through St. Louis
-
-
-
-
-
Tags
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!