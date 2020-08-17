St. Louis City SC names Lutz Pfannenstiel as sporting director

Less than a week after St. Louis' MLS expansion team debuted its team name, color and crest, the St. Louis City SC ownership group confirmed the addition of the front office official who will be largely responsible for creating the foundation of the team that will launch in 2023.
St. Louis SC has hired German soccer executive Lutz Pfannenstiel as its sporting director, the team confirmed Monday.
Pfannenstiel, 47, will lead the club's on-field operations, meaning he will responsible for building City's sporting department, establishing the team's academy program and assisting the ownership group in other front-office hires and roster construction. Contract terms were not disclosed, but a team spokesman said Pfannenstiel and City have reached a long-term agreement.
"I probably would not have joined any other MLS club," Pfannenstiel told the Post-Dispatch in a phone interview. "But to come here, and to create together something with the ownership is, one of the most fascinating soccer projects all over the world."
“Lutz brings an unrivaled level of international soccer expertise to our club that will not only help establish, but maintain a culture that brings championship-level soccer to the St. Louis region,” team CEO Carolyn Kindle Betz said in a statement. “We cannot wait for him get started as we welcome him to one of the best sports cities in the country."
Pfannenstiel and his wife, Amalia, will relocate to St. Louis from Germany, where he spent the last two seasons as the sporting director for Fortuna Dusseldorf, a team in German's top soccer division, the Bundesliga. Pfannenstiel and Fortuna Dusseldorf recently parted ways, with both sides citing personal reasons. Before the split, Pfannenstiel secured Manchester City's American national keeper Zack Steffen on loan for Dusseldorf.
Before that Pfannenstiel served as the head of international relations and scouting at 1899 Hoffenheim, where he oversaw one of Europe's top youth academies and spearheaded recruitment of the professional team.
Pfannenstiel is praised throughout the game for having an eye for talent, and is credited with helping develop star players such as Roberto Firmino of Liverpool FC.
“I was attracted by the opportunity to create this club from the ground up,” said Pfannenstiel in a statement released by the club. “Once I got to know the ownership group and their character and commitment to this project, I knew it was the place I wanted to be. In a very short period of time, I have already started to fall in love with this city.
“I have played, coached and managed soccer across the world and have a firm understanding of what it takes to win and compete at the highest level. I’m confident that we will be able to build a club deep in talent, from the youth to professional level, and be competitive on a yearly basis. Our goal will be to develop homegrown talent and identify and pursue international players to build a club that is diverse, highly competitive and proudly represents the St. Louis region.”
Pfannenstiel expanded on that idea in his interview with the Post-Dispatch.
"The most appealing thing was, to start the clock, on a blank piece of paper," he said. "There is no academy. There is no stadium. You can flow in all of your ideas and creativity to create, to build, to masterpiece something."
Pfannenstiel stressed that his immediate goal will be creating an academy that can feed up to the MLS team that will begin play in 2023.
"Most important now, we need to focus on an academy," he said. "Building a structure. Building an identity."
Pfannenstiel's voice will factor into the development of the team's training facility, the hiring of other front-office personnel that will support him in his role and the creation of the team's organizational culture, from the players it prioritizes to the shaping of the product on the field. He made it clear Monday that St. Louis City SC will be more interested in finding and developing talent instead of paying large sums for past-their-prime stars, which has been a common theme in MLS in the past.
"I want a clear plan of how that first MLS squad should look like in 2023," he said. "That is why focus number one and priority number one is that first academy team, which will hopefully start as soon as possible. I want to have a number of players coming from the first academy team to be on the MLS squad when we kick off in 2023. To really focus and create local talent is, on my list, extremely high. We need to do that right. Moving (the team launch) to 2023 gives us more time to focus on the academy and internal development."
As a journeyman goalie before his transition to management, Pfannenstiel established what is believed to be a record of playing professionally in every FIFA confederation during a 21-year career that spanned 25 clubs across six continents, a colorful journey captured in an autobiography ("The Incredible Adventures of The Unstoppable Keeper") that details everything from his near-death on the playing field due to a collision and his 101-day stay in a Singapore prison for an alleged match-fixing charge he has always disputed.
"I probably have enough stories for five lives," Pfannenstiel said.
Now he will help write the first chapter of MLS in St. Louis.
