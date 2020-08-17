St. Louis City SC names Lutz Pfannenstiel as sporting director

Pfannenstiel expanded on that idea in his interview with the Post-Dispatch.

"The most appealing thing was, to start the clock, on a blank piece of paper," he said. "There is no academy. There is no stadium. You can flow in all of your ideas and creativity to create, to build, to masterpiece something."

Pfannenstiel stressed that his immediate goal will be creating an academy that can feed up to the MLS team that will begin play in 2023.

"Most important now, we need to focus on an academy," he said. "Building a structure. Building an identity."

Pfannenstiel's voice will factor into the development of the team's training facility, the hiring of other front-office personnel that will support him in his role and the creation of the team's organizational culture, from the players it prioritizes to the shaping of the product on the field. He made it clear Monday that St. Louis City SC will be more interested in finding and developing talent instead of paying large sums for past-their-prime stars, which has been a common theme in MLS in the past.