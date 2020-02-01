Touchdown, Bruuuuuce! St. Louis Rams legend Isaac Bruce punches ticket to Hall of Fame

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

No more waiting.

Isaac Bruce is in.

The go-to receiver from the greatest offense in NFL history is headed to Canton as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Done deal. God is good," Bruce told the Post-Dispatch by phone Saturday afternoon not long after he received the long-awaited knock on his hotel room door.

"It's funny," Bruce said. "I thought I would feel like running through the wall."

Instead he found himself thinking of everyone who is celebrating along with him.

That includes you, St. Louis.

"I'm excited," Bruce said. "I'm excited for the other guys. It's great. For me. For the city of St. Louis. We are going to have a good time with it, man."

Bruce celebrated with his wife and daughters before hustling to the announcement ceremony.

The four-time Hall of Fame finalist will be among the 2020 class members announced in Miami tonight, the night before Super Bowl LIV.