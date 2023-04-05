Happy Wednesday,

This Wednesday newsletter will revisit some highlights from the chat and expand on some of the topics.

Every Tuesday, I host my sports chat at STLToday.com. We start at 11 a.m. STL time and go for a few hours, digging into the big topics surrounding the Cardinals, the Blues, area college sports and whatever else is on readers' minds.

Has a Cardinals season truly started yet if there’s not a minor internal dustup to get all frothed up about?

Five games into the 2023, the Cardinals have found their first.

Manager Oli Marmol applied an “unacceptable” label and brought up the E-word (effort) regarding outfielder Tyler O’Neill’s cruise-controlled coast home from second base in Tuesday’s night's seventh inning.

Whether O’Neill should or should not have been sent home is debatable, but not relevant to this specific debate.

Players are not third-base coaches. If they're told to go, they are expected to go, and go hard.

O’Neill's much-slower-than-usual baserunning, the last leg of which featured him looking at the outfield instead of his home-plate destination, left him thrown out at home on a sharp throw by Ronald Acuna Jr., in a game the Cardinals lost 4-1. The whole thing looked odd. O’Neill, a fast runner, seemed to have been moving in a lower gear as soon as Brendan Donovan hit the pinch-hit single.

Marmol is blunt, sometimes in a bruising manor, but he doesn’t air something out publicly about a player unless he’s told the player his thoughts first. And he had talked with O'Neill. During the game.

Almost always, what happens next in a situation like this is the manager and the player read from a similar script.

Some of you will remember when former Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader was briefly benched by Marmol in June of 2022 for casually jogging to first base because he was frustrated by lofting a fly ball.

“The way I handled that fly ball was not to the full effort of my capabilities,” Bader said about that benching. “Sometimes you have to get slapped on the wrist and understand there is a certain standard for this clubhouse and where we’re trying to go. And that’s not a World Series mentality the way I handled that fly ball.”

O’Neill took a different route in his post-game comments Tuesday night after Marmol called him out.

O’Neill said Acuna has a good arm. He said he needed to get a better jump. He said it was not an effort thing. He said he may have been thinking too much. He said, repeatedly, that he’s trying to stay healthy for the whole season. He said, also, that it was “good to know” what Marmol had said. Oh, boy.

Here's what O'Neill never said: It shouldn't have happened, and it won't happen again.

The injury-prone O’Neill does indeed need to prove he can stay healthy this season. But throttling down on his impressive speed in crunch-time situations is not going to fly. That's what I think Marmol was trying to emphasize.

If O'Neill is overthinking exerting max effort trying to score a run, maybe he shouldn’t be risking the injury threat of roaming center field? He wants to prove he can play there. Marmol spent all of spring training defending the decision to give him a shot to lock down that job, and that’s not all. The one guy Marmol talked up more than anybody from the start to finish of camp? That would be O’Neill. Which made Tuesday's scrape even more odd.

O'Neill is a good player, when he's healthy. He's not a good enough player to play like he is worried about getting hurt. Few are.

O’Neill got caught coasting, or questioning, or playing the role of third-base coach. His manager called him on it. O’Neill didn’t own it, which to me was disappointing. And now we see if that’s the end of it, or if more will develop.

Maybe O'Neill has some different thoughts on it Wednesday morning. Perhaps Marmol does, too. But make no mistake. The challenge has been issued, from manager to player. The important response comes (or doesn’t) on the field.

Just one final thought on this first Cardinals mini-drama of 2023. The Braves look like the best team in the National League, and Acuna, who has overcome some pretty scary injuries early in his career, played Tuesday night like it was Game 7 of the World Series. Just saying.

Here are the highlights from this week's chat . . .

Q: Everybody but the Cardinals' front office seemed to agree the team needed starting pitching help this offseason. What were the decision-makers thinking?

BenFred: Yeah, it's not second-guessing when it's done during the offseason and at spring training. The Cardinals' biggest weakness on paper is their pitching, and enhancing the upside of the rotation would have been the best way to improve it, because it would have helped the bullpen by default. There are a few things we should consider, though. It's early. I know everyone hates hearing that. But it's true. The Cardinals have just completed their first turn through the rotation. It take a few turns through to get any legitimate sample size. Also, the Cardinals are facing two incredibly tough teams out of the gate. The Blue Jays and Braves are two of the best offenses in baseball. They are the kind of lineups the Cardinals will need to tame in the postseason, for sure, but how pitchers fare against these bats in the first days of April is not much of a tell. And there's one more thing that is probably getting overlooked. Justin Verlander started the season on the injured list. So did Jose Quintana. So did Carlos Rodon, who looked like an arm the Cardinals should have perhaps valued in free agency more this offseason. Same for Frankie Montas, who was the darling trade-target last trade deadline. Jacob deGrom is healthy, but we'll see for how long. I'm not saying all of these guys are going to have bad seasons because they are hurt in April, but they are now bigger question marks than they were before, and all of the Cardinals' question marks other than Adam Wainwright are at least healthy. I hollered about the need for a top-shelf starter plenty. But knowing the right arm to add is harder than it seems, especially when there are health concerns, as there were with Rodon. Max Scherzer would have been the one, but that's old news, and even Mad Max got shelled by the Brewers his first time out this season. The Cardinals entered Tuesday's game with the National League's second-worst ERA by starters (7.13) The worst? It was the Phillies (7.64), who mowed the Cardinals down in the Wild Card Series because of their dominant starting pitching. Like I said, it's early. But like I said before that, this team probably needs starting pitching help before the trade deadline, because it didn't add any this offseason.

Q: When does the Jordan Hicks experiment end?

BF: I wouldn't say it needs to end, but it needs to be edited and improved or other options will need to be considered. I wrote about this recently, but the Cardinals can't afford to stick too long with pitchers who are walking too many this season. There's no reason this team should accept anything but one of the lowest walk rates in the National League, for all kinds of reasons. The defense is too good to hand out free passes; make hitters earn their way aboard. The offense is too good to not attack hitters; runs scored against the Cardinals will have a good chance of being answered this season. The Cardinals don't strike out a lot of hitters; that makes it even more critical to not walk guys, because then mistakes get compounded quickly. Since the Cardinals stopped tinkering with using Hicks as an opener last season, his results as a back-end reliever have been, not good. The velocity is great but what is it accomplishing? Since July 15, 2022, which was the day the Cardinals stopped using him as an opener for good, it seems, he has a 6.75 ERA in nearly 30 regular-season innings. He's allowed 28 hits and issued 16 walks while striking out 32. He's done a good job stranding inherited runners, and he's not giving up much hard contact, but the lack of bats missed and the free passes are leading to too many messy appearances. The Cardinals would prefer to work it out on the fly in the majors but he's under the microscope. It was apparent early.

Q: What do you make of the fan support the Blues are getting down the stretch of a lost season? Can the team really expect it to continue if the rebuild takes years?

BF: Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has said he's going to try to make this a short-term retrench instead of a long-term, painful walk in the wilderness. I think the attendance shows some belief in him and the ownership group to follow through with that. It also shows people here love hockey, and appreciate guys who play the game hard, even if this season is not going anywhere. There is some patience in play. There is some interest in some of the young players who are going to be asked to be a bigger part of this thing sooner rather than later. There are decent vibes for a team that didn't want to wind up here, but is being proactive about expediting its trip back to postseason relevance instead of ignoring the obvious. That's the ticket — continuing to give the sense you are ahead of schedule on the restructuring. If it gets derailed in a ditch, all bets are off. One look at the lost Nationals baseball team can tell you just how fast good will toward a rebuild soon after a championship can disappear.

Q: Now that the XFL leaders have said they're expecting another season, what's your take on the league's impact this season and its staying power?

BF: Some of the attendance and TV ratings numbers outside of St. Louis have been a bit concerning, so it was good for XFL fans to hear the ownership commit to at least one more season. I think the TV ratings are going to be the big tell moving forward. The in-person attendance is not as big of a deal. It will be strong in St. Louis, good in some other places and sketchy in a lot of others. It's a for-TV product, so if that struggles, the league is going to eventually be in some degree of trouble. This past week's ratings were better, because the slate included two games on ABC. The partnership with ABC/Disney is relevant. It helps games feel big on TV, and helps overcome the talent gap between the NFL and XFL because the broadcast feels high quality. I wish the XFL could overtake or absorb the competing USFL. I do think there are enough good football players not in the NFL to field a competitive alternative league. I'm not sure there are enough for two non-NFL leagues long-term.

Q: Could you see the Cardinals trying to borrow from the Braves' playbook to extend some of their emerging young difference-makers to push back their potential shots at free agency?

BF: There will be some really intriguing candidates nearing that discussion in the future if this season plays out the way the Cardinals hope, with the performance of young, rising players hopefully impacting the team's trajectory in a big way. Lars Nootbaar, maybe? Nolan Gorman. Jordan Walker. Could Masyn Winn debut in 2023? We'll see. The Cardinals have made it clear and reiterated with the Miles Mikolas extension this spring that they want to keep guys who perform and want to be Cardinals. The Cardinals like to keep their players, especially their internally drafted/signed/developed ones, or ones they traded for very early in their careers. Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina all re-upped with the Cardinals on extensions, some multiple times. Another wave of longtime Cardinals could be rising. The Cardinals won't credit the Braves with the idea, and they shouldn't. They would have a team of entirely Cardinals-produced talent if they could, and that's been the model for a long time. The model just fell behind a bit at producing star players, in part because some were traded away. The rebound seems to be on its way.