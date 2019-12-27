When St. Louis landed soccer, the Post-Dispatch broke the news

Since this series is about taking Post-Dispatch readers behind the scenes, I'll let you in on a little secret.
It's impossible to win every race.
News doesn't just break in newspapers — or on their websites — anymore. It breaks on Twitter, on radio, on TV, on Instagram, on TikTok.
OK, I don't really know what TikTok is yet, but I bet some news breaks there occasionally.
My point?
As a journalist, you fight like heck to keep up. You acknowledge that you can't win every race. You also recognize the ones you must win.
Major League Soccer finally planting its expansion flag in St. Louis after decades of dashed hopes was a race the Post-Dispatch needed to win.
This could not come out in a press release. This could not appear on the ESPN scroll.
The newspaper needed to own this story. And we did. And we remain dedicated to leading the pack on soccer expansion coverage.
Helping the Post-Dispatch break the news of the MLS4TheLou ownership group securing an expansion team is one of the things I'm most proud of when I look back at 2019. We had the news of the announcement days before the announcement. We have been out in front on the stadium renderings. We broke the news of the latest twist, when Post-Dispatch colleague Kurt Erickson revealed the state's backpedal on tax credits for the stadium effort.
There will be more to come. Stay tuned.
I can't recall any made-for-the movies moments about breaking the expansion news. There was a lot of hard work. There was a lot of teamwork. There was a lot of trust between colleagues and sources. There was a lot of determination to be both first and right.
It felt good to look at the TV that night and see the ESPN scroll credit the Post-Dispatch.
An important race had been won. More will come. Thanks to readers and subscribers for giving us a chance to run.
Ben Frederickson's memorable stories of 2019
Major League Soccer plans to announce next week that St. Louis has secured an expansion team, according to multiple sources with knowledge of …
One of the framed photos shows Bruins captain Zdeno Chara preparing to free a cork from its champagne bottle. Another shows the microcosm of B…
This weekend's Winter Warm-Up, which begins today at the Hyatt Regency at the Arch, is considered to be the unofficial start of baseball seaso…
MLS stadium will go north of Market Street, include practice fields near Union Station in expanded plan
Plans for the Major League Soccer stadium here have gotten bigger, now stretching three blocks north of Market Street. The $250-million-plus p…
We've seen the Stanley Cup in Las Vegas, hanging poolside with women in bikinis. We’ve seen it with a salted rim, holding the Tyler Bozak fami…
Blues goalie and growing national fascination Jordan Binnington's meeting with reporters at Sunday's Stanley Cup Final media day was must-see-…