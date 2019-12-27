When St. Louis landed soccer, the Post-Dispatch broke the news

Since this series is about taking Post-Dispatch readers behind the scenes, I'll let you in on a little secret.

It's impossible to win every race.

News doesn't just break in newspapers — or on their websites — anymore. It breaks on Twitter, on radio, on TV, on Instagram, on TikTok.

OK, I don't really know what TikTok is yet, but I bet some news breaks there occasionally.

My point?

As a journalist, you fight like heck to keep up. You acknowledge that you can't win every race. You also recognize the ones you must win.

Major League Soccer finally planting its expansion flag in St. Louis after decades of dashed hopes was a race the Post-Dispatch needed to win.

This could not come out in a press release. This could not appear on the ESPN scroll.

The newspaper needed to own this story. And we did. And we remain dedicated to leading the pack on soccer expansion coverage.