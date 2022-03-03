BenFred: Illinois State's biggest fan at Arch Madness is the coach the Redbirds fired, and we can all learn something from that

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dan Muller could have been on a beach.

He could have been brainstorming what to do with his buyout money.

He could have been working the phone, trying to get a head start on where he will be coaching next, or ignoring the phone, resisting the urge to check in on the score of Thursday night’s first game of the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament.

Ninth-seeded Indiana State was playing eighth-seeded Illinois State, Muller’s alma mater and the team he coached for the better part of 10 seasons – until Illinois State announced in mid-February that he would not be back after this season's end.

Muller could have been anywhere else, and he could have been feeling anything on the long list of options that presents itself to a college basketball coach after he gets dropped.

He could have been bitter about the awkward timing of his dismissal. He could have been angry that Illinois State athletics director Kyle Brennan didn’t wait until after the season to make the move known publicly. He could have been gone for good after the initial plan of him staying on through the end of the season changed when decided his status was too distracting to his team.

So many options, all fair when you are standing in a fired coach’s shoes, and Dan Muller chose none of them.

Instead he chose to be here at Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis on Thursday night.

He chose, in a still-swirling mix of emotions, to try to pick the happy ones.

This had to be a first. Here was a coach who got fired less than a month ago wearing team colors and sitting courtside as he pulled for his former players and coaches.

After Illinois State beat Indiana State 58-53 to advance to a Friday game against top-seeded Northern Iowa, I had to ask.

Why? Why wasn’t Muller on that beach? Why wasn’t he somewhere, anywhere but here?

“I’m not sure it’s ever happened,” Muller said with a laugh.

He said it was surreal. He said it was emotional. He agreed it was, well, yes, kind of weird. Then he explained why.

“I love the guys,” Muller said. “I haven’t gone to a game since. I didn’t want to be a distraction. I didn’t want to go back to Redbird Arena yet. It’s kind of too emotional. I planned on coming (to Arch Madness) for a couple of weeks. I didn’t know if I would be able to do. And I’m glad I did. It’s good to cheer them on.”

Muller still loves Illinois State. He didn’t just play there. He helped the Redbirds win regular season and tournament championships. He didn’t just coach there. He spent a decade on the sideline of his alma mater. His Redbirds won the regular-season MVC championship in 2017, when he was named the conference coach of the year. The Redbirds got snubbed by the NCAA Tournament selection committee, and momentum stalled. A 17-16 season followed, followed by a sharper downturn. Illinois State announced in mid-February that Muller would not be back after this season, and that he would receive a $1 million buyout to cover the two seasons bought out of his contract. It was not a shocking move. These things happen all the time. That didn't ease the blow.

“There’s no one more disappointed in our lack of success than I am, period,” Muller said at the time. “I’m sorry that I was not able to deliver multiple championships, NCAA berths and things that I think this program deserves.”

Initially, the plan was for Muller to finish out the season. Soon after though, he stepped down and handed coaching duties over to associate head coach and interim Brian Jones.

“When I was let go, I told my boss, I would like to finish coaching, but only if my players want me to, and if it’s not a total distraction,” Muller said Thursday night. “It’s weird when your coach gets fired. I talked to the guys. It was just kind of too weird for me to stay out there. I wanted to give them the best chance, and at that point I felt like the best chance for them to finish well, which was what I cared most about, it was to step away and let (associate head coach) Brian Jones coach. And he’s doing a great job.”

Muller has kept up with Jones and the staff. He's followed games closely on TV, celebrating when Illinois State won its final two regular-season games against the same Indiana State team the Redbirds beat here Thursday. He’s been there for his players when they reach out, but had not attended a game in person until now.

He briefly visited the team before the game to hand out hugs and tell players good luck. He felt familiar nerves while watching Illinois State fall behind in the first half and wondered what the halftime discussion was like when they trailed by five at intermission. He caught up with his former MVC coaching opponents who kept stopping by to wish him well during the game. Illinois State fans trickled down from their seats to shake his hand. He pumped his fists as the Redbirds rallied. As soon as the comeback win was final, Redbirds senior guard Josiah Strong ran off the court and wrapped Muller in a hug.

“Coach, he gave us all the opportunity to come here,” Strong said, motioning toward the teammates who joined him at the post-game press conference.

“Me, Tone (Antonio Reeves) and K-Lou (Kendall Lewis) and everybody in that locker room would not be here if he was not the coach at Illinois State. I saw him over there. We came out with the win. He started the season with us. I felt like it was only right that I acknowledged that he showed up. He didn’t have to. Without him, we wouldn’t be here right now.”

Interim coach Jones echoed Strong.

“One, let’s talk about his character and his humility,” Jones said about Muller. “With what happened, he was man enough, mature enough and humble enough to say, ‘I’m going to step down.’ Let’s start with that. Talk about a person who lives and breathes and gave his heart and soul to Illinois State. He’s been in the office with us coaches quite often since he stepped down. He called me and said, ‘Do you mind if I go?’ I said, ‘I expect you to go. If you want to go, I expect you to go. Because we need your support.’ We can all learn from him. It’s tough, this business is tough, whether it’s coaches or players. But for him to show up, and show that grace and that humility to support his team? These are his guys. He recruited them. I was grateful for that, and we are just grateful we can continue to play."

Muller said he’s not sure what’s next for his career, but he does know where he will be Friday. He has a hotel in St. Louis and will be back at Enterprise to support Illinois State when it plays Northern Iowa.

Of all the places he could be, he's here, and he's happy to be here.

He's choosing happiness, choosing to support the people he cares about despite this being a challenging time, choosing to go against the grain because he cares and doesn't care who knows.

Coach Jones is right.

We can all learn something from Dan Muller.

