35 years ago: The day the tarp ate Vince Coleman

WHAT REALLY HAPPENED

In the ballpark box that 2015 night, Coleman was asked how many times he was interviewed and not asked about the tarp.

“Never,” he said with a laugh. “If I had a quarter for every time that question has been asked, I’d probably be a millionaire.”

He then began to tell the story, again, still crazy after all these years. The Cardinals were on the field before the game, and Coleman and Pendleton were coming toward the dugout to get bats for batting practice. It began to rain.

“And (coach) Hal Lanier said, ‘I’ll get your bats, you guys stay right here,’ ” Coleman recalled.

“We were positioned between the foul line and the pitcher’s mound. Now the tarp is right where the first base box is. There’s a guy down midway in right field, and you have to hook it up to a truck and drive it out.

“He started doing that, we’re not paying attention, just like you and I talking. It would’ve either gotten me or it would’ve got Terry, because you can’t hear it.