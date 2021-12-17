Benjamin Hochman’s memorable stories from 2021: Hello (again) to Cardinals baseball, goodbye to a Blues legend

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Writing columns for my hometown paper is an honor because it allows me to emotionally connect with readers through shared experiences.

So many of us grew up on Cardinal baseball. So when I couldn’t go to Busch Stadium for 542 days, the return was nostalgic and nourishing. Read the story.

When Bobby Plager died, it felt like we all lost a friend — Plager was (and is) forever a part of the St. Louis Blues, from the early years to the Cup team. Read the story.