Benjamin Hochman’s memorable stories from 2021: Hello (again) to Cardinals baseball, goodbye to a Blues legend

Benjamin Hochman
Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Writing columns for my hometown paper is an honor because it allows me to emotionally connect with readers through shared experiences.
So many of us grew up on Cardinal baseball. So when I couldn’t go to Busch Stadium for 542 days, the return was nostalgic and nourishing. Read the story.
Hochman: 'Just go get it.' Aijha Blackwell's relentless rebounding could set a Mizzou all-time record
Hochman: Blues' Kyrou and Thomas provide peeks into the future, while present big names struggle
Hochman: With the grace and zest of Stan The Man, 15-year-old hoops prodigy Zaila Avant-garde wins a Musial Award
Hochman: The Cardinals' 2022 rotation, with newcomer Matz, should (must!) walk fewer batters
When Bobby Plager died, it felt like we all lost a friend — Plager was (and is) forever a part of the St. Louis Blues, from the early years to the Cup team. Read the story.
For a certain generation of St. Louisans, Bob Gibson was the star of their childhood. Fifty years ago, a boy actually met Bob Gibson and asked for a shutout. Gibson then pitched his only no-hitter. Read the story.
A foul ball is one of the coolest parts of a baseball game – it breaks the invisible plane, leaves the fantasy world and enters the real world. For those lucky enough to get one, it can make their day (or in one boy’s case, even rejuvenate their year). Read the story.
Major League Soccer is coming to St. Louis … so I went to Kansas City to attend a MLS game and capture details of this intoxicating experience. Read the story.
