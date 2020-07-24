Hochman: 1.12 redux? In 60-game season, will 2020 pitcher match Bob Gibson’s famous ERA?

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This should go without saying, but if a pitcher puts up an ERA lower than 1.12 this season, he didn’t “break” Bob Gibson’s record from the 1968 season.

Still, it’s kind of fun to wonder just how low a starter’s ERA can go in this aberration of a 60-game season. And if it happens, it would be a cool way to recognize and honor Gibson’s 1.12, the lowest single-season ERA in baseball since the 1910s.

So, can someone in 2020 have an ERA below 1.12?

“I think that's possible,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “You've got a lot of talented guys in the league. You know, I hadn't really thought about it. But if it happened in the season, I wouldn't go: ‘Oh, man, that's crazy.’ I wouldn't say it's likely. But I wouldn't be surprised by it.”

The question was posed to the oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag (the site’s PR person explained, that wager are for any pitcher to have an ERA of 1.11 or lower in the 2020 regular season, and official stats from MLB.com will be used for grading purposes.). Twenty-to-one odds that it could happen.

Yes +2000 (20/1)

No -10000 (1/100)