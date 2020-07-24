Hochman: 1.12 redux? In 60-game season, will 2020 pitcher match Bob Gibson’s famous ERA?

This should go without saying, but if a pitcher puts up an ERA lower than 1.12 this season, he didn’t “break” Bob Gibson’s record from the 1968 season.
Still, it’s kind of fun to wonder just how low a starter’s ERA can go in this aberration of a 60-game season. And if it happens, it would be a cool way to recognize and honor Gibson’s 1.12, the lowest single-season ERA in baseball since the 1910s.
So, can someone in 2020 have an ERA below 1.12?
“I think that's possible,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “You've got a lot of talented guys in the league. You know, I hadn't really thought about it. But if it happened in the season, I wouldn't go: ‘Oh, man, that's crazy.’ I wouldn't say it's likely. But I wouldn't be surprised by it.”
The question was posed to the oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag (the site’s PR person explained, that wager are for any pitcher to have an ERA of 1.11 or lower in the 2020 regular season, and official stats from MLB.com will be used for grading purposes.). Twenty-to-one odds that it could happen.
Yes +2000 (20/1)
No -10000 (1/100)
Last year, Mets ace Jacob deGrom had a 2.43 ERA, and the year before, his ERA was 1.70. And of course the Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty had a 0.93 ERA in his final 16 starts of 2019.
It’s likely that a healthy starting pitcher will get around 12 starts in 2020.
In Fangraphs’ ZiPS projections for the 60-game season, the lowest ERA projected is deGrom at 2.91. He’s followed by 2.95 for Washington’s Max Scherzer (though in Thursday’s opener, Max allowed four runs in 5 1/3 inning, so one start into this season, his ERA is 6.75). Coming in third is the Cardinals’ Flaherty at 3.09.
Flaherty could have an advantage because there are numerous terrible hitting teams in the two Central divisions (the only opponents for the Cardinals in 2020). But with just 12 games to start, one bad one against, say, Cincinnati in Cincinnati, could balloon the ERA.
As for Gibson’s much-chronicled 1968 campaign, he started 34 games and pitched 304 2/3 innings. It was an extraordinary body of work – he also led the National League is shutouts (13), strikeouts (268) and WHIP (0.853).
Since 1968, only 15 starters have led the league with an ERA below 2.00: Tom Seaver, Luis Tiant, Vida Blue, Steve Carlton, Ron “Gator” Guidry, Nolan Ryan, Dwight Gooden, Roger Clemens, Greg Maddux, Kevin Brown, Pedro Martinez, Clayton Kershaw, Zack Greinke, Blake Snell and deGrom.
The lowest was Gooden in 1985 with a 1.53 ERA. The Mets pitcher won the Cy Young that year, while a Cardinal won MVP (Willie McGee) and Rookie of the Year (Vince Coleman). A Cardinal also came in second to Gooden in the Cy Young voting. That was John Tudor, who finished the season with a 1.93 ERA. In Tudor's final 20 starts, his ERA was 1.38.
