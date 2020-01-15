Hochman: A Binnington-like jolt and Brett Hull scrap — last time the Blues won this many at home

But in the biggest home game of the year, Joseph suffered an injury two minutes in.

''Damn right there was concern when he came in,” the Blues' Adam Oates told the paper.

As Luecking detailed it: “Jablonski grabbed his glove and stick, put on his head gear and skated into the nets for one of the most inspiring moments in Blues' history. Just over a minute later, he was withstood Goulet on the penalty shot, which sailed wide.”

For the night, Jablonski allowed just one goal in the 3-1 win, while stopping 31 shots. Four of his saves were on Blackhawk breakaways.

“He played fantastic,” Oates said. “Oh, was he confident. He was pretty pumped up.''

In just his second NHL action ever, the 23-year-old Jablonski was the game's No. 1 star.

''The way Pat Jablonski played was certainly one of the classiest efforts I've ever seen any time during my life in any thing,'' Blues winger Brett Hull said in the paper. ''I mean, having to come off the bench like that ... he comes in and plays like that. That's purely a class act. That's a performance second to none.''

There was also an interesting tidbit involving “The Jablonski Game.”