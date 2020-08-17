Hochman: A crunch, a ‘Bo Jackson,’ a whiff, a game-winner — Schenn’s Game 3 epitomizes Blues

It happened last night yesterday … or in the a.m. today … somewhere in the blurry transition of Sunday to Monday, Brayden Schenn saved the season.
It was precisely 12:50 a.m., St. Louis time, when Schenner capped off the Blues' Game 3 with the ultimate highlight, an overtime goal to defeat Vancouver (deflate Vancouver?). It was actually one of several Schenn highlights on the night for the Blues, who entered Sunday’s Game 3 down 2-0, and left Game 3 back in the series, down 2-1, but sure feeling up.
The Blues can still win this series. The team’s tenacity in Game 3 was infectious. They clamped Vancouver down. Think about it — Vancouver’s only two goals were on mental miscues (the Sammy Blais penalty that led to a power play, and the Marco Scandella-Colton Parayko run-in that led to a turnover in front of their own net). Coach Craig Berube masterfully mixed up the lines — and more importantly, mixed up two of them during the game. The coach was unafraid to keep the kid Jordan Kyrou up there with Schenn and Tyler Bozak, and it led to some good stuff. Meanwhile, Justin Faulk, of all players, played stupendous (albeit his stupid turnover in overtime that, of course, would’ve changed the narrative if the Canucks had scored).
But a quartet of Schenn moments, each in its own way, seemed to epitomize the Blues at the time in Game 3.
The Hughes hit
Twenty-five seconds into the game, Schenn unleashed a hit that would stand as the best of the game. Not just by Schenn, but by any Blue or Canuck. And that's saying something, considering hits on the night were 46-45 in the Blues favor.
The context is this: The Blues lost the first two games, but left a lingering impression with hits, leading 71-45 in that category. Schenn alone had 11 hits in Game 2. Eleven. Think about that. The next-highest Blue was Bozak with six.
And with 25 seconds into Game 3, before everyone could realize Vladimir Tarasenko (“unfit to play,” per Berube) wasn’t in the game, Schenn obliterated Quinn Hughes into the boards. It looked like St. Louis native Steve Atwater, the Denver Broncos legend, when he crunched running back Christian Okoye.
And it wasn’t just any Canuck — Hughes is the team’s engine. It was a symbolic play, a tone-setter and one of five Schenn hits on the night.
The ‘Bo Jackson’
These games have been close. This games have been maddening. And Schenn himself has contributed to some of the frustration. His aggressiveness backfired when he committed a penalty in the first period, sending out the scorching Canuck power play. And his grinding line just couldn’t seem to put one in the back of the net in regulation.
The cameras caught Schenn on the bench, smashing his stick on the edge of the boards, over and over. On the broadcast, Darren Pang said it reminded him of baseball’s Bo Jackson, who occasionally broke a bat over his knee and once, incredibly, broke one on top of his helmet.
At the postgame Zoom press conference, I asked Schenn about moment, and both he and Bozak laughed at the podium.
“Ah, frustration,” Schenn said. “I guess part of my game is trying to create some offense and the top line (the Ryan O’Reilly line) has been doing it for us. It was just one of those shifts where you come off and you’re frustrated and the stick took a beating because of it.”
The whiff
In the third period, Schenn had two particular shots that could’ve ended it before overtime. And then in overtime, before he actually ended it, he whiffed on possibly the most-golden of opportunities.
With 8:40 left in the overtime and about 40 seconds left in the power play, Alex Pietrangelo fed Schenn for a one-timer … But Schenn literally swung and missed. At the time, you wondered if that would be the Blues' what-if play, if Vancouver was to win it.
The goal
After a night of creating opportunities, this opportunity was created for Schenn — the assists on the goal came from the hockey gods. The puck popped out of the Blues’ defensive zone, and No. 10 pick it up mid-ice and, inexplicably and incredibly, had a breakaway.
Schenn won Sunday's Game 3 in the early hours of Monday — turns out the Cardinals aren’t the only St. Louis team playing two games today.
