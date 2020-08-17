Hochman: A crunch, a ‘Bo Jackson,’ a whiff, a game-winner — Schenn’s Game 3 epitomizes Blues

It was precisely 12:50 a.m., St. Louis time, when Schenner capped off the Blues' Game 3 with the ultimate highlight, an overtime goal to defeat Vancouver (deflate Vancouver?). It was actually one of several Schenn highlights on the night for the Blues, who entered Sunday’s Game 3 down 2-0, and left Game 3 back in the series, down 2-1, but sure feeling up.

The Blues can still win this series. The team’s tenacity in Game 3 was infectious. They clamped Vancouver down. Think about it — Vancouver’s only two goals were on mental miscues (the Sammy Blais penalty that led to a power play, and the Marco Scandella-Colton Parayko run-in that led to a turnover in front of their own net). Coach Craig Berube masterfully mixed up the lines — and more importantly, mixed up two of them during the game. The coach was unafraid to keep the kid Jordan Kyrou up there with Schenn and Tyler Bozak, and it led to some good stuff. Meanwhile, Justin Faulk, of all players, played stupendous (albeit his stupid turnover in overtime that, of course, would’ve changed the narrative if the Canucks had scored).