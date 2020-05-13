Hochman: A Michael Jordan story you’ve never heard before

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It was 1998, the year of “The Last Dance.”

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were in Charlotte for a game against the Hornets. Harold Kaufman is currently the vice president of communications for the New York Mets, but back then, he worked for the Hornets in media relations. Harold’s son, Stan, was 7 years old at the time.

On the phone Tuesday, Harold shared the story:

“To get to the team bus at the old Charlotte Coliseum, players came out of the visiting locker room and had to go through the press room, in order to go out the back to the loading dock. It was a morning shootaround before a Bulls-Hornets game. I would take Stan with me to shootaround or practice when the opportunity allowed. And he always knew how to behave and all, because he was always around the NBA. He knew where to not be in order to stay out of the way.

"But of course, this was Michael Jordan.

“It was always a bigger deal when Jordan came to Charlotte because that's his home state. His mom would come in and cater food into the locker room for the team after the game, and they would have a feast. He would get 50 or 60 passes for postgame for guests. I remember that vividly, giving him all these passes, and then his whole group would wait in the loading dock area for him after the game.