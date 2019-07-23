There are two types of Cardinals games these days. There are those mind-numbing ones in which the offense musters as many runners as the Cards would in like one inning in 1985. And then there are those mind-blowing ones in which some clutch Cards homer makes you wake your neighbors.
Monday night's games was both of those games. It was crazy. Should've been put in an asylum. It went from infuriating to exhilarating. As our newspaper's Derrick Goold wrote from Pittsburgh, Paul Goldschmidt's 10th-inning grand slam “helped spackle over some creeping fissures in their recent play.”
Watching Cardinals baseball should be a ride at Six Flags.— Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) July 23, 2019
The Cards (52-47) sit in a Wild Card spot right now, winners of 8 of 11 after the All-Star break. And the Cards are just 1 ½ games back of the first place Chicago Cubs, which still seems weird, considering the Cubs keep winning convincingly – 7-3 after the break with a plus-10 run differential since the break. But the Cubs had a Cards'-like loss Monday at San Francisco (six hits, three walks). Interestingly, this rare Chicago loss could have ramifications on the rest of the season in other ways.
The puny Giants were 35-47 as recently as June 29. Then, to end the first half, they went 6-1, including a couple wins against St. Louis. And thanks to Monday's comeback win (following Sunday's comeback win), the Giants are now 10-2 in the second half. They might be giants again. They're just two games back in the Wild Card!
The Giants were expected to change the course of the 2019 season by supplanting certain contenders with studs, such as Madison Bumgarner and Will Smith. But now, if the Giants' new front office brass decides to see this season through, the Giants' impact on the race could be them in the actual race.
As for the Cardinals, they must make an upgrade at the July 31 deadline, because this has to be a playoff season. They must make it in the tournament – or make the strongest, realistic push possible for it – or otherwise, what is the point? If they just-barely miss out on the playoffs for the fourth-straight year, goodness, I don't even want to finish this sentence.
As for acquisitions, surely they cobble together the arguably redundant outfield prospect Lane Thomas and another prospect to get another impact relief pitcher. And the most-enticing starter is Marcus Stroman, whose groundball rate of 57.1 percent leads the American League – and is actually Stroman's lowest rate since 2014. (And this season, Stroman trails only one player in groundball rate – St. Louis' Dakota Hudson at 59.1). And with potential vacancies in the rotation next season, Stroman would fit right in.
Of course, some sort of third base power rental out there would be ideal. But that player probably doesn't exist in 2019. And while news of the Rockies' Charlie Blackmon being available is enticing, his contract for future years is not.
But since the break, the Cards keep finding ways to win – and keep showing weaknesses.
Their situational hitting is rough – in the National League, they're fourth-worst in hitting with runners in scoring position, and they're third-worst in wRC+ with RISP.
And as mentioned, there are so many games in which their overall batting is just a smattering of hits. In a home run era, they 12th in the NL.
But (but!) did you see Goldschmidt last night? His opposite-field grand slam was the swat of the season. Maybe that gets him out of his funk? Then again, let's not get too carried away. Five nights prior, he hit the then-swat of the season, also against Pittsburgh, which was supposed to get him out of his funk. In between those two homers, he looked lost.
Clearly, there is some optimism that this perennial star can maximize the final 2 ½ months of 2019. And the clutch homers are fun, but more consistent hitting from Goldy and the other Cards will be imperative ... or more games will be like Monday's was, until the extra-inning craziness.