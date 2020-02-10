Hochman: At spring training, Cards’ Jack Flaherty pays homage to Kobe Bryant

Some athletes have said they will pay tribute to Kobe by playing their sport with a “Mamba mentality.” Flaherty has been. Famously fierce, Flaherty has a relentless work-ethic and battles, battles, battles. He’s one of the best pitchers, though that’s not satisfying, because there are others in the conversation (and, frankly, if Jack ever does become the best pitcher, he’d probably be like St. Louisan Max Scherzer, who said after winning the Cy Young that he only wanted to be greater. And he became greater.)

“I know I’ve tried to pitch with that same kind of will and intensity that (Bryant) played with, and try to embody that,” the 24-year-old Flaherty said. “And just continue to do that. … The drive, the determination, the work-ethic, the will. And just the mentality. How he was a competitor. … Growing up in LA, it was really easy to gravitate toward him. To look up to him — and really watch him as an athlete. You could see the affect he had all over LA, to people who never knew him and just looked up to him. He was LA. He pretty much ‘built’ Staples Center. It’s hard to put into words.”