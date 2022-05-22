Hochman: Beyond Kadri’s hit on Binnington, looking at Blues’ other 59:59 in Game 3 loss

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Nazem Kadri collision, the Jordan Binnington injury, the postgame water-bottle throw — it’s the talk of the town.

But let’s talk about the other 59:59.

The Blues could’ve won Game 3. Or, if anything, tied it up.

“We’re right there with this team, we had opportunities to win this game,” Blues coach Craig Berube said after St. Louis lost to the Avalanche, 5-2, a score which included two empty-net goals. “I liked our game, I thought we checked well, I thought we did a lot of things right. A lot of things right.”

Obviously, not enough things, though. The Blues, loaded with 20-goal scorers, couldn’t put in many of their point-blank looks.

In the second period, Vladimir Tarasenko shot wide on a seemingly golden opportunity to channel "The Golden Brett.” Brayden Schenn couldn’t convert a great look. And in the third, Robert Thomas missed a breakaway. Overall on the night, the Blues actually had 22 scoring chances (one more than Colorado), per the stat site NaturalStatTrick. Moreover, the Blues had a higher number of expected goals — 2.05 to 1.89.

Credit the Avalanche for its indefatigable defense. And credit Colorado, hate to say it, for seizing momentum after Kadri played a key part in knocking out the goalie Binnington (who was reportedly seen walking out of the Blues’ dressing room and heaving a water bottle at Kadri during a live TNT interview).

The Blues, meanwhile, didn’t take advantage of their opportunity — knocking out Sam Girard early in the first period. The Blues, perhaps more than any team, know how tough it is to play down a defensemen. Injuries to D-men happened routinely in the Minnesota series.

But in Game 3 Saturday, with the series tied and playing in front of a loud crowd, the Blues didn’t seize the situation,

“Absolutely -- our execution at the blue line wasn't great at times,” St. Louis captain Ryan O’Reilly said about playing Colordo's five-defenseman unit. “You have to be stronger and find a way to put it behind them, make it more difficult on their D. If we did that, who knows? We could have got some more pucks back and some more chances. …

“(Entering the third period down 3-2), I think we were kind of hoping for a play, kind of lost our structure a bit and having our numbers where we need to have them in order to generate some offense. It wasn't the best push by us. We worked hard in certain areas, but we just needed a better push in the third there to give ourselves a chance.”

Tarasenko did get into the overall mix more, which is important since, you know, he’s Tarasenko. He finished with six shots on goal and three hits. And he drew a penalty, too. And Robert Thomas made some plays, as well, though his time and space has shrunk this postseason, as sometimes happens in May.

“I thought Robert had his best game of the series, he had some real good chances,” Berube said. “They’ll go in. He’s got to keep getting there where he got there tonight.

“I thought he was above things tonight. A lot better. Had the puck more. Skated the puck more. Attacked. You’ve got to keep doing it and keep working. Eventually, hopefully, one goes in.”

Other reasons the Blues blew Game 3: allowing too many odd-man rushes; the inability to consistently get passes through the neutral zone and set up the offense and forecheck; Husso letting the third Avs goal past him. Binnington saves that one.

And really, the play to talk about is Scott Perunovich losing the puck as Husso was pulled. If the kid holds on to the puck, the Blues have a man advantage and a chance to tie. Instead, the turnover led to an easy Avs goal, which made it 4-2 with 2:08 left.

A lot of what-ifs about Blues’ chances in this game. Too many what-ifs.

The good news is St. Louis has kept three of Colorado’s best players from scoring: Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar.

The bad news is St. Louis is nonetheless trailing this series … and might be without the hottest goalie in hockey.

They can throw the water bottle, but the Blues better not throw in the towel. That will take the discipline we saw in 2019, after the infamous "hand-pass" in the playoffs against San Jose.

That was also a Game 3 at home.

