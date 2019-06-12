BOSTON – If you didn't see the video, see the video.
Guess who we’re bringing to Boston. #stlblues #WeAllBleedBlue pic.twitter.com/qsvjyQ7BcL— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 12, 2019
Yup, Laila Anderson is headed to Boston for Wednesday's Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and Bruins.
The 11-year-old Blues fan, who is fighting a rare disease, “has been an inspiration to all of us throughout the year,” said Blues forward Patrick Maroon, the St. Louis native. “Alex Steen has done a good job of bringing her and making her comfortable, Colton Parayko same way – making her feel welcome to the team. And the St. Louis Blues welcome her and her family. She's a fighter, and she's going to continue to fight. She's our inspiration – we look up to her, what she has to go through every single day.
"To get on that plane, we know the doctors questioned getting her on there because of her health. To say that she gets to come and travel out here and see us play – I'm so happy for her.
“What she has to go through every single day is a lot tougher than what we have to do.”
The video went viral. It touched so many Blues fans – and players, too. On Wednesday morning, numerous Blues met with the media, including goalie Jordan Binnington.
"Yeah, that's special (she's coming to Boston), she has been so positive," Binnington said. "Great person to have around the rink and the locker room. Special person. Special to have her."