Jordan Kyrou could play Wednesday … for the Blues' minor league affiliate from San Antonio.
That's news in itself, since Kyrou has been out since his April knee surgery. But this leads to the next question: How soon until the Blues' exceptional prospect will be on the Blues?
“He's a player who I'm sure saw this bad news for Vladi and probably perked his eyes up,” Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said Tuesday at the Blues' practice facility. “Nobody wishes injury, but they wish opportunity. He has to get up and running as quick as possible. He's trained hard. He's put himself in a good spot. Now he's just got to get the job done. …
“We're expecting him to play (for San Antonio) potentially as early as Wednesday, if not, the weekend. That will be a huge boost for our group.”
The loss of Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder surgery) is devastating to the Blues. No. 91 is a rare talent. But with players such as Robert Thomas and Oskar Sundqvist getting chances on the top line, this will open up ice time for budding prospects such as the 21-year-old Kyrou, who was brilliant for San Antonio last season in the American Hockey League. Consider this – he basically averaged a point-per game.
Well, close. He had 43 points (16 goals, 27 assists) in 47 games. He was an AHL All-Star. And he was the AHL rookie of the month last December. Here's thinking he could be a Blues rookie in December, if not sooner.
“He's gone full contact (in practice) the past week and a half, two weeks, so he's real close to being ready to play here,” San Antonio coach Drew Bannister said by phone. “I had the opportunity to coach against Jordan in junior, and he was an elite player in our league – elite skating ability, to be able to change direction very quickly, elude defenders and create offense just with his speed alone.
“He passes the puck well, and he sees the ice very well. For those players – when Jordan came to me last year (in San Antonio) – it didn't take him too long to figure it all out. He struggled early on, but after 2-3 weeks with us, he figured out the game, and he went on a real good stretch run for us, where he was obviously our top offensive player. And he was being used in all different kinds of situations, not only offensively, but we were able to get him out on the penalty kill.”
Kyrou played briefly last season for St. Louis. He showed stupid speed. He also showed situations where he needed to be more heady. The NHL is a 200-foot game.
But while much of the talk is about Klim Kostin possibly playing for St. Louis, don't forget about Kyrou.
“He's a little bit more mature than he was last year, so he understands what he needs to be to have success down here,” Bannister said of Kyrou. “Once he finds his legs, he'll be up and running, and he'll help our rush, he'll help our power play. Just another player that is hard for the other team to check.”