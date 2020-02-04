Hochman: Blues’ Robert Thomas deserving of new linemates Schenn and Schwartz

That line has a whole bunch of energy and three noses for noise-making (schnozes for scoring?).

Matthew Tkachuk, the Calgary All-Star, was home in St. Louis as an NHL All-Star last month. Asked about the 20-year-old Thomas, he beamed: “He’s going to be a really good player – he is a really good player. He’s a Stanley Cup champion. He has the puck the whole game. We’ve become very, very close since I played with him in London (in the Ontario Hockey League), and then him living here.”

Thomas is sixth on the Blues in points (30) and fifth among forwards – and then consider that he often plays on the third line and doesn’t even average 15 minutes on ice per game (14:11).

He has nine goals and 21 assists in his second season. He’s also tied for sixth on the Blues in plus/minus (he’s plus-five), and he has the third-best of the forwards wearing the Bluenote.