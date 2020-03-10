Hochman: Blues' third line of Steen-Thomas-Bozak plays hungry hockey

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

During Monday’s otherwise frustrating offensive performance by the Blues, only one line really stirred things up — and stirred up some memories.

The third line of Alexander Steen-Robert Thomas-Tyler Bozak won puck battles and kept puck possession a la the third line during much of the Stanley Cup run. Last spring, the line featured Patrick Maroon instead of Steen, but in the past couple games, Steen’s melding with Bozak and Thomas has been eye-catching.

Line combinations change constantly. But this is a trio for coach Craig Berube to remember as he goes down the stretch. It seemed like a reliable line, a hustle line and a productive line.

The Blues’ lone goal in the 2-1 loss to Florida was a hockey howitzer by Colton Parayko, who has been finding the back of the net more routinely recently. But the goal was possible because of the grit of Steen, who aggressively threw his 36-year-old body into Panthers on the boards. He kept the puck alive. And then, line-mate Thomas made the pretty pass to Parayko. But guess who was screening the goalie?