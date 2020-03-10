Hochman: Blues' third line of Steen-Thomas-Bozak plays hungry hockey

During Monday’s otherwise frustrating offensive performance by the Blues, only one line really stirred things up — and stirred up some memories.
The third line of Alexander Steen-Robert Thomas-Tyler Bozak won puck battles and kept puck possession a la the third line during much of the Stanley Cup run. Last spring, the line featured Patrick Maroon instead of Steen, but in the past couple games, Steen’s melding with Bozak and Thomas has been eye-catching.
Line combinations change constantly. But this is a trio for coach Craig Berube to remember as he goes down the stretch. It seemed like a reliable line, a hustle line and a productive line.
The Blues’ lone goal in the 2-1 loss to Florida was a hockey howitzer by Colton Parayko, who has been finding the back of the net more routinely recently. But the goal was possible because of the grit of Steen, who aggressively threw his 36-year-old body into Panthers on the boards. He kept the puck alive. And then, line-mate Thomas made the pretty pass to Parayko. But guess who was screening the goalie?
“That goal is all Steener,” Thomas told Fox Sports Midwest after the game. “You see him puck-retrieving the first one, getting the (initial) shot to Bozie, then he goes all the way to the corner, gets it back. And then him and Bozie were battling, the puck squirted to me and I was able to find Parry on the back side — and Steener threw up the screen. A lot of credit goes to him on that goal and it doesn’t really (always) get recognized.”
Thomas and Bozak seemed to enjoy the energy Steen brought to the third line. Heck, Steen almost scored on a backhand in the first period. And they had his back when the former All-Star Aaron Ekblad, a larger lad, started shoving the Blues’ vet.
Some other plays that stood out from the straight-line, hard-nosed third line:
• Nearing eight minutes left in the second, Bozak kept possession in tight quarters — and kept the offensive possession alive. He made a smart pass and soon received the puck back. Bozak stopped the puck with his skate and zipped a sweet pass to Marco Scandella for a quality shot.
• With 8:38 left in the first, Thomas whirled around the Florida defense, gobbling up enough time for both Bozak and Steen to get in front of the net. The goalie swallowed Thomas’ shot, otherwise either Blue could’ve had a stick on the rebound.
• With about 5:30 left in the first, Bozak and Thomas battled a couple Panthers against the boards. They were near the blue line by the Blues’ offensive zone. Thomas won the puck and dropped it off to an accelerating Steen. And then in the offensive zone, Steen unleashed a toe-drag move to separate himself from the suddenly stunned Mike Matheson. The Blues didn’t score on the possession, but that third line created something through passion and passing.