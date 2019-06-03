Blues Vince Dunn goes down and runs into goalie Jordan Binnington after getting hit by a puck as Sharks Melker Karlsson defends during the first period of the game between the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks in the semifinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Blues Vince Dunn wears a protective face shield on Sunday, May 26, 2019, during practice on media day before the start of the Stanley Cup finals at TD Garden in Boston, Ma. Dunn was hit in the face with a puck during the series with the San Jose Sharks. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
The last time we saw Blues defenseman Vince Dunn on the ice, he couldn't get off it. So dazed after taking a puck to the mouth, he skated toward the bench and then essentially fell into the open door. That was Game 3 against San Jose, and it was a scary sight, symmetrically with the sight tonight — Dunn back on the ice for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
I like this emotional intangible of Game 4. And he's more of an offensive threat that Robert Bortuzzo, though, of course, Bortuzzo has scored two memorable goals this postseason. (Dunn has two goals and five assists in 16 playoff games).
And his return says everything you need to know about this “dedication to team” that coach Craig Berube talks about. Any impact to Dunn's jaw could be overwhelmingly painful … and dangerous … and season-ending, but Dunn will be out there Monday night. And without a face mask. Impairs his vision, he shared with reporters.
Dunn knows that if he doesn't play tonight – or at least give it a shot – he might not play another game on home ice this year (the Bruins lead 2-1).
While much is made about Oskar Sundqvist's return – and Zach Sanford staying in the lineup (sorry, Robby) – Dunn's return is arguably more substantial. He's got a confident, blistering shot, an offensive mindset, fresh legs and neutral-zone-piercing skating ability with the puck.
Look for Dunn to help rejuvenate the power play, too.
"He moves the puck as good as anybody on our team from our own end out transition-wise,” Berube told reporters. “And Dunn has the ability of doing high-end things in the offensive zone sometimes. Not all the time, but there's just times where he can do things that wow you a little bit and make a great play, or score a goal from nothing. He can make something from nothing a lot of time in those areas.”
A few more tidbits heading into Game 4:
• Since the National Hockey League went to a best-of-seven Final format in 1939, there have been 27 instances that a team won a Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead. In all 27 instances, that team won the Stanley Cup.
• The last time the Bruins lost a road game was in Game 3 – not of last series, but the series before, at Columbus, on April 30.
• Blues goalie Jordan Binnington is 6-2 in the postseason in starts following a loss -- with a 1.84 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage.
“I think he's just so even-keel,” the Blues' Ryan O'Reilly said. “No matter what the situation is, winning or losing, you see him and he's focused and on to the next. That's something we all admire about him and he leads the way in that. We have to follow. There are things we have to do better in front of him. But he's going to show up (for Game 4)."