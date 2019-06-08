No word yet whether the baby will be named Stanislav.
What a story. With Vladimir Tarasenko’s team up 3-2 in the Stanley Cup Final, his wife gave birth Friday to a baby boy.— Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) June 8, 2019
Game 6 is Sunday in St. Louis.#STLBlues #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/NnWUiDalTq
The Tarasenkos had a baby boy during the Stanley Cup Final. Yana Tarasenko, the wife of Blues star Vladimir, posted on Instagram a photo of No. 91 holding their newborn son.
“Our little boy,” she wrote with a heart emoji. “Welcome to the World. 06.07.2019”
The day before, Tarasenko and the Blues won Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Boston. Up 3-2, the team hosts Game 6 on Sunday.