Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko and his family

St. Louis Blues left wing Vladimir Tarasenko plays with his family in a miniature hockey rink in the basement of the family's home on Friday, May 26, 2017, in Creve Coeur. Tarasenko is joined by his wife, Yana, and sons, Mark, 10, and Aleksandr, 1. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Lee

No word yet whether the baby will be named Stanislav. 

The Tarasenkos had a baby boy during the Stanley Cup Final. Yana Tarasenko, the wife of Blues star Vladimir, posted on Instagram a photo of No. 91 holding their newborn son.

“Our little boy,” she wrote with a heart emoji. “Welcome to the World. 06.07.2019”

The day before, Tarasenko and the Blues won Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Boston. Up 3-2, the team hosts Game 6 on Sunday.