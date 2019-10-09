ATLANTA – It was like a Mike Tyson first-round knockout.
Here's a look at the Cardinals' first inning of Game 5 — the 14 (well, 13) plate appearances that gave them a 10-0 lead … the most runs ever scored in the first inning of a MLB postseason game.
Dexter Fowler: Right away, two big things happened in one at-bat. Mike Foltynewicz hadn't walked one batter in his amazing Game 2 start. And he walked the first batter of his Game 5 start. And since Game 1, Fowler was 0-for-13 with no walks. And here, in the biggest game of the year, he earned a lead=off walk.
Kolten Wong: Looking back, how funny is it the Cards were bunting here to manufacture a run. At the time, even one run against Foltynewicz was better than the previous game. Who knew at the time that Wong's out here on the sacrifice would be the only run Foltynewicz recorded THE ENTIRE GAME.
Paul Goldschmidt: He entered this game as one of two Cardinals actually hitting well. And the Cards knew, after Game 2, they shouldn't pass up a hittable Foltynewicz fastball, since his slider was so good. Goldy singled on a 94 mile-per-hour fastball.
Marcell Ozuna: He is so hot, he wasn't even intimidated by the slider. He slapped one to the opposite field to drive in the game's first run.
1-0 Cards
Yadier Molina: This was the first sign that the Braves, not just Foltynewicz, were vulnerable. Molina hit a grounder 100 miles-per-hour to first baseman Freddie Freeman, a Gold Glove winner last season. Freeman made an error, which loaded the bases.
Matt Carpenter: This was Carpenter's first at-bat against Folty, since Carp didn't start in Game 2. It was an important at-bat – and Carp's only at-bat. After drawing a five-pitch walk, he was pulled at the half-inning's end … before playing at all in the field. The Cards moved Tommy Edman to third, Dexter Fowler to right and brought in Harrison Bader to play center and bat in Carp's spot.
Score: 2-0 Cards
Tommy Edman: The pitch thrown to Edman couldn't have been worse. Right down the middle. And Tommy pinball-ed it down the first base line, off an angled wall in right for a double.
Score: 4-0 Cards
Paul DeJong: Intentional walk. Hey, Paul DeJong actually got on base!
Braves pull Foltynewicz, bring in Max Fried.
Jack Flaherty: The game was still a game with Flaherty batting before even throwing a pitch. Facing his old high school teammate, Flaherty drew a walk from Fried, driving in the fifth run. Not a good start for Fried.
Score: 5-0 Cards
Dexter Fowler: If you recall, Fowler still didn't have a hit since Game 1. But here he mirrored Edman's double, drilling it down the third-base line. This is arguably the biggest hit of the inning – which pushed the score from 5-0 to 7-0.
Score: 7-0 Cards
Kolten Wong: To this point, Wong was still the only Cardinal hitter to make an out. That was on the sacrifice bunt. Here, he whacked a double, just like he had in his final at-bat of Game 4 (in the 10th inning) … and just like he would in his next at-bat in Game 5, too.
Score: 9-0 Cards
Paul Goldschmidt: Even the outs are productive in this inning. Goldschmidt flew out to right, but that got Wong to third.
Marcell Ozuna: And with Wong on third, he was able to scamper home on a wild pitch to score the team's 10th run. But the curveball – pun intended – was that the wild pitch was on Ozuna's swinging strike three, via a curveball. The ball got away from the Braves catcher, and Ozuna was safe at first … and Wong safe at home.
Score: 10-0 Cards
Yadier Molina: He was the 14th Cardinal to come to bat in the top of the first. He grounded out to third, ending the inning.