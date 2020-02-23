Hochman: Cardinals coach Stubby Clapp shares insights on infielders in camp

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

JUPITER, Fla. — He said one player is “just short of the size of a Walmart.” Another is “phenomenal” at making adjustments. And he talked about how one particular Cardinals’ big-leaguer has stood out with improvement.

Cardinals coach Stubby Clapp, a former infielder for the big-league team, shared some insight Sunday about his gloved ones.

Right away, the big-leaguer who’s improved is Matt Carpenter. Occasionally criticized for his throws by media and fans, “Carp’s looked really good — his arm has improved,” Clapp said on sunny Sunday at a picnic table outside the clubhouse, before the team drove to Port St. Lucie to take on the Mets. “He’s got a nice arm swing going right now, he’s got some velocity coming out of the ball. That was a good thing to see when you come into camp. He’s done a nice job, props up to him. …

“Everyone looks good, they’ve done their work over the offseason. They’re a little more relaxed at what they’re doing, understanding what they are, who they are and how they can contribute. It’s been fun to watch these guys get going.”