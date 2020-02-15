Hochman: Cardinals’ Gallegos was NL’s leader in pitching stat (or was he?)

As for Giovanny Gallegos, he is here in Cardinals camp exuding a word he said four times in a brief interview Saturday – confidence.

“It’s (all about) my confidence,” he said. “I’m confident in myself every time when I stand on the mound. And I keep working. Working hard is the key. … I try to stay ready for any situation. Any time, any situation. Help the team win a game.”

The 28-year-old righthander throws a fastball (93.8 mph average) and a slider (85.4 mph average), while mixing in a change-up. It’s fair to put Gallegos in the race for 2020 closer, though a lot of that will be determined by Carlos Martinez. If Carlos breaks camp as a starter, then the job is open, at least until July, when Jordan Hicks returns.

Gallegos finished his rookie campaign with 74 innings pitched and a 2.31 ERA. He struck out 93, walked 16. Righties hit .186 against him, and sure enough, lefties hit worse (.149). He had a 2.08 ERA in five postseason appearances. The Steamer projections on FanGraphs.com has Gallegos with a 1.17 WHIP in 2020 and a 3.72 ERA.

Funny that the plan was to get a reliable reliever out of the Luke Voit trade, but that pitcher was supposed to be Chasen Shreve.