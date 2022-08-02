Hochman: Cardinals made the right move by not trading for Juan Soto

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You wanted Juan Soto.

Yes, of course, who wouldn’t have wanted Juan Soto on their baseball team?

But as I wrote 13 days ago: Even for a win-now, splurge-“Mo”-splurge guy like myself, the idea of the Cardinals trading for Juan Soto is a tough one to back.

So here we are, deadline day, and Soto is heading to San Diego.

“Obviously, you saw what they got in return,” said John “Mo” Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations, after the deadline Tuesday. “So, it was better than we were willing to do.”

OK, so, when you look at what San Diego sent out, you have to consider that Josh Bell also went to the Padres. But Washington’s haul included the Padres’ previous top pitching prospect Makenzie Gore, who’s now with the big club; shortstop C.J. Abrams, a 21-year-old young phenom; outfielder Robert Hassell III, the No. 1 prospect in the Padres organization; outfielder James Wood, the No. 3 Padres prospect; pitcher Jarlin Susana, the No. 14 Padres prospect; Luke Voit, the St. Louisan who has 13 homers and a .733 OPS.

The Cardinals’ equivalent?

Gore as Dylan Carlson, Abrams as Nolan Gorman, Hassell as Jordan Walker, Wood as Masyn Winn and Susana as young pitching prospect, say, Tink Hence or Gordon Graceffo.

Again, the Padres also got Josh Bell (.877 OPS). So, take him out. If the Cards were to get Soto, it might’ve been for either Carlson or Gorman, Walker, Winn and the pitching prospect. That’s a couple dozen of years of control for two-plus years of Soto.

It wouldn’t have been worth trading Carlson/Gorman and Walker. If it was Carlson/Gorman and other prospects not named Jordan Walker, then maybe you do it. But Jordan Walker could be a generational talent.

And here’s another aspect — would Soto have guaranteed the Cards as World Series favorites?

Hard to say "yes" declaratively.

Especially because the Cards needed pitching.

So what did they do?

They got pitching.

Yes, I would’ve preferred a splurge for Pablo Lopez (Marlins) or Carlos Rodon (Giants), but neither guy was dealt, so it’s not like the Cards were out-bid for those fellows.

Instead the Cards got, well, you probably know their names by now. But approach it this way: If I told you the Cards would get two lefty starters with a 3.50 ERA and a 3.69 ERA, would you have been happy with it?

Probably, right?

Well, that’s what happened. The Cardinals got Jose Quintana (Pirates) and Jordan Montgomery (Yankees). Montgomery, in particular, is enticing — he leads the American League in games started (21) and is ninth in walks and hits per nine innings (a 1.099 WHIP).

Of course, the Yankees are trying to win it all, so they traded away Montgomery to make their team better; the Cardinals are trying to win it all, so they traded for Montgomery to make their team better. But the Cardinals have a surplus of outfielders, so they felt comfortable dealing Harrison Bader, who’s battling plantar fasciitis. The Yankees likely feel the center fielder Bader will be ready to improve their defense by the fall.

Incidentally, as for Carlson, now the center fielder of the future, Mozeliak said: “I think we should clear the air a little bit on Carlson, because I heard he's getting beat up on social media for something he has nothing control over. There are so many names that were potentially a part of this. I recently met with him telling him he wasn't going to be traded. So you know, I don't think we should focus on him because really, that was by no means, like, why we did not get this deal done (for Soto).”

So, here we are. There have been other trade deadline days where the Cardinals clearly didn’t do enough. This year, they fortified the rotation — and the future.

And the Cardinals sure seem like a team that can win this division now, notably with the lighter schedule, the two new starters and more arms in the bullpen.