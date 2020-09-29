Hochman: Cardinals-Padres series brings back 2006 memories of Jim Edmonds giving game ball to Belliard

But Cardinals’ second baseman Belliard indeed dived to his left, popped up from shallow right field and threw out Walker at first. It wasn’t as graceful as what we’ve come to expect from the golden Wong, but Belliard made the play. The Cards held on to win, 5-1. They won the series, the next series and then the World Series.

In the Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2006, Derrick Goold wrote:

When the Cardinals returned to the clubhouse, Edmonds leaped up on top of a sofa or table — ‘something to loosen up the fellas,’ he said — and awarded Belliard a game ball. La Russa has never seen a game ball presented after a baseball game.

‘I'm not sure,’ La Russa said. ‘It was a really important play.’

Here’s how the play was covered from the San Diego vantage point, by Jay Posner in The Union-Tribune:

The biggest play came in the seventh, when the Padres had the bases loaded with one out, trailing 5-1. Johnson struck out pinch-hitter Mark Bellhorn -- not exactly a surprise considering the Padre's .154 average over the season's final four months — but faced a much bigger challenge in Todd Walker.