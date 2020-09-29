Hochman: Cardinals-Padres series brings back 2006 memories of Jim Edmonds giving game ball to Belliard

Chris Berman boomed from the booth.
“Swinging … diving!” he said on the ESPN broadcast. “Belliard, what a big play, halfway to right field! The Padres strand three!”
It was October 3, 2006. Just one week before Kolten Wong would turn 16. Dylan Carlson was 7. And it was the last time the San Diego Padres were in the playoffs. Their opponent was the Cardinals, who the Padres will face, beginning Wednesday, in their return to the postseason in 2020.
Game 1 of the 2006 National League Division Series commenced the Cardinals’ epic run to their 10th World Series title. But before So Taguchi’s heroics, the Jeffs mowing down from the mound, Yadi’s homer, Waino’s curveball and Eckstein’s MVP play, there was Ronnie Belliard.
In Game 1, the Cards had a 5-1 lead in the seventh inning, but the home team Padres loaded the bases with two outs. Oh, and San Diego had finally knocked Chris Carpenter out of the game. Lefty Tyler Johnson was pitching, and the batter was lefty Todd Walker, who ripped a grounder toward second.
Looked like a hit.
Probably would’ve scored two.
And the top of the Padres' order was up next.
But Cardinals’ second baseman Belliard indeed dived to his left, popped up from shallow right field and threw out Walker at first. It wasn’t as graceful as what we’ve come to expect from the golden Wong, but Belliard made the play. The Cards held on to win, 5-1. They won the series, the next series and then the World Series.
In the Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2006, Derrick Goold wrote:
When the Cardinals returned to the clubhouse, Edmonds leaped up on top of a sofa or table — ‘something to loosen up the fellas,’ he said — and awarded Belliard a game ball. La Russa has never seen a game ball presented after a baseball game.
‘I'm not sure,’ La Russa said. ‘It was a really important play.’
Here’s how the play was covered from the San Diego vantage point, by Jay Posner in The Union-Tribune:
The biggest play came in the seventh, when the Padres had the bases loaded with one out, trailing 5-1. Johnson struck out pinch-hitter Mark Bellhorn -- not exactly a surprise considering the Padre's .154 average over the season's final four months — but faced a much bigger challenge in Todd Walker.
Walker pulled a hard ground ball into the hole between first and second. Belliard ranged to his left, slid on the grass to knock the ball down with his glove, then picked it up and threw out Walker at first base. Instead of the Padres trimming the lead to 5-3 and having the tying runs on base with Dave Roberts (who was 3-for-3) at the plate, the inning was over.
"When that was hit, I never thought he was going to get to the ball," Pujols said.
So crucial was the play that even with the heroics of Carpenter and Pujols, Cards manager Tony La Russa said his players gave Belliard the game ball.
"It saved the game," shortstop David Eckstein said. "But he's been doing that for us all year since he came over."
When the series ended (Cards in four), Belliard had gone 6 for 13 at the plate. Said Padres catcher Josh Bard to the U-T: “Belliard, to me, was their MVP in this series."
