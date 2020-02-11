Hochman: Cardinals pitching prospect Oviedo brings intriguing slider to spring training

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

JUPITER, Fla. — Across the campus at Cardinals camp Tuesday, as spring training percolated, pockets of players practiced. Some pitchers pitched over here, couple outfielders ran over there. On a farther field, the infielders fielded. Big-money, big-names: Paul Goldschmidt, Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong. They worked with a coach with a similarly big name around St. Louis — Jose Oquendo. And a fifth player was there.

Johan Oviedo.

He’s not even an infielder. He’s a 21-year-old pitcher. But he hung around, retrieving balls, helping out coach Oquendo, who hit grounders to the fellows. It was a minor thing for the minor-leaguer Oviedo, but it showed his dedication, as well as the team’s willingness to let him be a sponge.

“Even if you’re a pitcher, and they’re position players, you’re always going to learn something from those guys,” Oviedo said. “They have a lot of experience. I just like to interact and do whatever I can on the field, help with ground balls, everything. I just want to play the game. … I try to be a good teammate, I like sharing my thoughts with everyone on the team.”