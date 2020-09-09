Hochman: Cardinals' top prospect Dylan Carlson will be fine, if he adjusts to adjusting

“The league adjusted and started treating him like he was a 15-year All-Star and pitched him tougher than anybody in the league,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt told reporters via Zoom. “A lot of soft stuff, and he just started to expand a little bit.”

The good news is — the 21-year-old Carlson needed experience, and now he’s got some. He’ll go down to the Springfield site and with a chance to take a deep breath, he’ll analyze his at-bats from the bigs. Whether the Cardinals make it to the playoffs or not, this is a weird year, so it’s good that they let Carlson gobble up some weird-year at-bats. Because in 2021, he’s that much closer to breaking out, thanks to what he went through in 2020 — he accelerated his progress, even if it looked like a step backwards.

And this is the reality — many top prospects struggle at first. Some don’t. Albert Pujols was an All-Star that first week on the big club. But many (many) other prospects have a tough go in their first go-around. We’ve seen it in St. Louis. Shoot, we’ve seen it in every pro sport in St. Louis, not just baseball.

And while Carlson didn’t look great at the plate, he played extremely smooth defense — at all three outfield positions, too (that isn’t an easy thing to do). He has a big-league arm. He’s an offensive defensive player, hunting outs out there.