Hochman: Cards' Andrew Miller talks about facing 2018 Astros, new MLB three-batter rule

Alex Bregman was on first, Jose Altuve on second.
Game 2, 2018 American League Division Series.
In Houston's ballpark.
The Indians led, 1-0, in the sixth. Cleveland brought in Andrew Miller … who promptly allowed a line-drive, two-RBI double to Marwin Gonzalez. The lead was lost on that pitch. Maybe even the whole series – and, thus, the Indians' season.
It's one of those pitches that make you wonder.
In the commissioner's ruling of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, it stated “the Astros’ replay review room staff continued, at least for part of the 2018 season, to decode signs using the live center field camera feed, and to transmit the signs to the dugout through in-person communication.”
At Winter Warm-Up on Monday, the Cardinals reliever Miller was asked about the sign-stealing scandal that led to the firing of the Astros' manager and general manager.
“I was still surprised by the story but, you know, ultimately you can’t go back and change anything,” Miller said. “We play the games and it’s on the pitcher and the catcher and the defense to cover that type of stuff up. It is what it is -- kind of how I look at it. You can’t go back and change anything, and the commissioner handed out what appears to be a pretty strong punishment.”
A few times, Miller brought up the fact that the Indians themselves could've done a better job at disguising their signs: “Maybe some of us were naive to how much we needed to work to protect ourselves.”
While Miller was pretty reserved with his comments, numerous old Cleveland teammates have been very vocal about the Astros' sign-stealing. Indians pitchers Mike Clevinger and Nick Goody tweeted some thoughts, along with former Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer.
Miller was more outgoing about his thoughts on a new rule change. This year, Major League Baseball instituted a rule change – a pitcher must face a minimum of three batters, or pitch to the end of a half-inning.
So, with fewer than two outs, the strategy of bringing in a guy to face one specific batter is thwarted.
“I think drastic changes worry me a little bit,” Miller said. “You’ve got your fingers crossed that it works out and it’s better for the game. … “We’ll see how it goes. It’s not something I can control. I have a lot of confidence I can get lefites and righties out. I think I have years in my career where I have reverse splits, so that’s not my issue. I’m not concerned about oh no, I have to face a bunch of righties. Just for the game in general, I think it’s a change and we have this sport that is so perfect and the distance between the bases and how far the outfield fences are and everything like that, I think drastic changes worry me a little bit.”
Last season, Miller logged a 4.45 ERA in 54 2/3 innings.
In the postseason for St. Louis, he didn't allow a run in five innings pitched.
Miller allowed 11 homers in 2019. He had never allowed more than eight homers in a season (and that included seasons that he started double-digit number of games, including 20 in 2008). His 2.59 strikeouts to walks ratio was the lowest it had been since the 2012 season. But he came up big in many shutdown situations for St. Louis during the course of the long season. And the veteran Miller impacted the clubhouse in a positive way.
“He's an awesome guy – quiet, leads by example,” pitcher Miles Mikolas said Monday at Winter Warm-Up. “And I think that’s a great guy to have in the clubhouse. We’ve got a lot of talented young relievers and to have someone like him that, they can see him come in the clubhouse, gets there early, has a routine, gets his work done. They can look at that and say, 'Wow, that guy has a routine. Look how long he’s been here, look at the kind of stuff he has. You know, maybe I should have a routine like that for myself.' He’s an incredible guy to have on the team.”