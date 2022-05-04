Hochman: Categorizing optimism after Blues’ Game 2 loss — and loss of another injured defenseman

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Perhaps I feel a little uncomfortable saying it, but I don’t think the Blues played that bad in Game 2.

Yes, they lost by four goals.

But the 6-2 Wild win wasn’t a categorical blowout. The Blues cut the lead in half (4-0 to 4-2) and kept investing in effort. Hit a crossbar that could’ve made it a one-goal game. Kept applying pressure. And because of all that, the Minnesota win wasn’t a psychological mind-messer. It shouldn’t turn the Blues into doubters and second-guessers. The loss was, simply, one loss. And with one win already in their stinky hockey bags, the Blues packed up and headed home knowing they can win this thing.

“I liked our push even throughout the whole game,” center Robert Thomas said. “I thought five-on-five we played pretty well. I think we're pretty happy with (that). I mean, it felt like we were coming on, coming on.”

But really, going forward, the biggest Blues fear isn’t about the offense of Kirill Kaprizov or the goaltending of Marc-Andre Fleury. It’s about the hole in the Blues defensive corps.

Will they even have six available guys?

Chris Pronger is still hanging around town, can he play a couple shifts?

The frightening Game 2 injury to Robert Bortuzzo, who took a puck to the side of the head, makes one think he won’t be available. Wait, maybe I shouldn’t say it like that — Bortuzzo is one of the toughest dudes to wear the Bluenote. But if it’s a serious injury to the head, you can’t mess with that. And then, Marco Scandella and Nick Leddy both missed Game 2 due to injuries. Scott Perunovich, per coach Craig Berube, is not going to be ready for Game 3.

So, St. Louis has a healthy Colton Parayko, Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Calle Rosen and Niko Mikkola. And Mikkola really, really struggled in Game 2. If all three injured Blues can’t go Friday, the Blues could call up a guy from Springfield – and none of the available D-men have played this season in the National Hockey League.

“Welcome to the St. Louis Blues! Now go shut down Kaprizov.”

And to think, heading into the last week of the season, the Blues were finally healthy.

Another surprising series storyline is the number of penalties called. Yes, we can talk about the missed calls or the weak calls, but generally speaking, the overall number of penalties is affecting the flow of the game. You hear about refs “swallowing their whistles” in the playoffs, and yes, that’s more in the later rounds, but in this series, they’re calling penalties during “home of the brave.”

St. Louis won Game 1 because it capitalized on the power play and thrived on the penalty kill.

Minnesota won Game 2 because it capitalized on the power play and thrived on the penalty kill.

Asked if he was surprised by the number of penalties, Parayko said: “Maybe a little bit, I guess. But kind of like Robert (Thomas) said, special teams is big in this series so far. Big goals in Games 1 and 2 from both teams — and it kind of was dictating a little bit of the play and which way the games went. So we’ve just got to stick with it — obviously long series, two down and it’s nice to be going home.”

The series is tied.

The series is a series.

The Blues can still win this thing. They showed resilience even in defeat. But here’s thinking we come back to Minnesota not only for Game 5, but also for Game 7.

