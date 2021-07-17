Hochman: ‘Craig does the dishes’ and other delightful revelations from Cardinals pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim

So what’s Kim's favorite Korean meal?

“It’s is kimchi soup, which is a fermented cabbage soup,” Kim said. “And it's kind of hard to find fresh seafood in St. Louis. But fortunately, there is frozen seafood. So I like the frozen (options). I like mackerel. My mother and I used the same oven, but for some reason, she makes it way better than I do.”

Kim said that even packed games in the KBO, Korea’s top baseball league, only have about 30,000 in the stands.

“And since my children haven't been to a place where there's a lot of people (since the pandemic), I think it was a really meaningful day for them today,” he said.

Kim playfully explained that the people that live upstairs have kids and “we could hear stomping every day. But since my kids are out here, they're running up and down, as well. So the good thing is I can't hear them stomping anymore.”

In 2020, the pitcher didn’t see his family from spring training through the playoffs. And after arriving to spring training this year, he hadn’t seen his family until they flew in this month. He actually pitches next Thursday on his birthday at home, but the Cardinals fly out right after that game. So Kim said the plan is to take his family to the airport that morning and do proper goodbyes.