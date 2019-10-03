It's too easy these days.
You can watch live baseball games on the same devices you use in class or at work.
Frankly, it takes some of the fun out of it.
But many St. Louisans have some stories from the past about secretly sneaking in a Cardinals playoff game. With the Cards playing an afternoon Game 1 on Thursday in National League Division Series, we compiled some of the best tales.
• In October 1985, I was a senior in high school at Belleville East, and I was in a civics class. We were watching a video. I sat in the back of the dark room wearing a jacket. I hid my Walkman in the jacket pocket, detached the headphones and snaked one up my sleeve. I leaned my head casually against my hand, which was cupping one ear phone. This is how I listened to the Cardinals vs. the Dodgers in the NLCS. Didn’t get caught. Totally worth it.
- Mark Pierce
• My senior year of high school, in 2006, I was running in a cross country race. I was in Nebraska. You get disqualified from the race if you have any accessories as part of your uniform. But – I started listening to one of the Cardinals-Padres games … and listened to it throughout the whole 5K. I set a personal record in that race!
- Joseph McCampbell
• So, the year is 2006, I was a senior at McCluer North High School. This also happened to be the first year of Busch Stadium III.
My best friend Kenny and I are die-hard Birds fans – we went downtown regularly to check up on the stadium construction. We noticed the left field fence was open, so you could prop your self up on the gate to see down into the field.
Our plan was to race out of last period to get downtown in time to see the first pitch. Figuring time for traffic, parking and the crowd around the fence, we left last period early.
We managed to get by security guarding the student lot – we were in the clear. But we glanced at the time. We were late.
So, being an irresponsible 18 year old … I floored it.
Sure enough, Florissant's finest was parked on a side street as I passed at high speed in my very hip '99 Black Grand Am. He flipped on his lights and pulled me over. He asked me why I was speeding, and I was honest, hoping he'd give a fellow Cardinals fan a break. He didn't. In fact, I'm still convinced he took his time writing the ticket so 1. We'd miss first pitch and 2. He'd leave enough time for my fellow classmates to drive by and laugh as they saw me sitting on the side of the road.
We never made it downtown that day. Instead we watched the game on TV in my living room … while explaining to my father why I got my first ticket.
- Steven Benne
• We live in Los Angeles, but when the Cardinals played the Padres in the 2006 NLDS, I promised my fourth-grade daughter I'd take her to Game 1 in San Diego. That required a little planning ahead. I managed to get the day away from work easily enough but it was a school day for her, so I told the office I'd be taking her out of class that morning for a "family commitment."
Unfortunately, I think she gave away the store when she wore her Cardinals jersey to school that day.
I did get a very suspicious look from the teacher when I arrived to take Emma out of class.
But soon we were on the road. I had it all timed out -- the drive to San Diego, the stop at some hotel to pick up tickets from StubHub (in the days before electronic tickets), and it looked like it we'd be in our seats in time to see the first pitch, with a cushion to spare. Except that I didn't plan for how hard it would be to find a place to park.
It was a disaster. We wound up missing the first three innings (!) while I circled around hunting for a place to stash the car. Young Emma, sitting in the back seat, didn't quite understand, but I felt like a terrible father for messing up.
BUT we finally got there, rushed into the stadium, ran down the concourse to our seats, and literally just sat down... as Albert hit a two-run home run.
All that frustration evaporated in an instant.
And she most definitely did not regret missing school. When you're that age, playoff baseball is a dream come true. (Come to think of it, it was for me, too.)
- Christopher Dunn
• This story is about a Rockies fan in Denver, where I used to write for The Denver Post. I had to include it.
The Rockies make the 2007 by winning a Game 163. The general manager was Dan O'Dowd. Game 1 of the NLDS was in Philadelphia. But Dan's son, Chris, didn't go. He stayed back at Regis Jesuit High School … because he didn't want to miss football practice.
“And I had earphones in,” Chris O’Dowd shared. “And I had this little radio receiver, tucked up in my sleeve. And was leaning up against my desk strategically, all day. Listening. All of my buddies knew I was listening to it.
“And then, I went out to football practice. And ran the same wire, all the way up through my helmet.”
• And finally, I got this message from my good friend Lindsay. I'd asked on Twitter for any past memories of Cards fans sneaking in the game during important things.
“I'll have a new one for you tomorrow,” she wrote, “as my husband (Chris) tries to watch during a doctor's appointment for a 3-year-old.”