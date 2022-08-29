Hochman: Dissecting Cardinals’ Yadier Molina, 0 for 17 since hoops hiatus

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s becoming hard to watch, and as you try to identify a culprit, a tussle ensues inside your head. Is it Yadi’s own doing? Or does Father Time play a role in some of this?

But the facts are:

Yadier Molina, since his return from his two-game hiatus to Puerto Rico, is 0 for 17.

And since his return from the injured list on Aug. 2, he’s just 11 for 61 (that’s a .180 batting average).

Admittedly, it’s hard to write this column, because, well, it’s Yadi. He’s accomplished a Hall of Fame career. He’s revered here. He’s perhaps the best defensive catcher ever. But the reality is that Molina’s 2022 season has been a lackluster limp toward retirement. He’s hitting .203. His OPS is .482. For some context, Molina has 202 plate appearances. There are 315 players in Major League Baseball with 200 or more plate appearances this year. Of those players, Molina’s OPS is 313th-best.

He doesn’t appear to be in great shape. And his game isn’t in great shape, either.

He’s also going through a lot. He came to spring training late and the catcher has been seemingly playing catch-up ever since (and don't forget, spring training was shorter than usual). It’s fair to have sympathy for that. He came late because of personal reasons — those can weigh on any person for a long period of time. Oh, and he turned 40 in July. And that’s a catcher’s-body 40. We’ve seen many catchers transition to other positions in their 30s, but Yadi remained a backstop until the end.

But for all of that, the decision to leave the Cardinals for two recent games makes it harder to have sympathy. The decision remains perplexing and, perhaps, telling — and it’s only magnified with the 0 for 17 since.

He chose to leave the team, right in the middle of an August playoff push, to return to Puerto Rico for a basketball game. Molina is the proud owner of Vaqueros de Bayamon, and with Molina in attendance, his club won the league championship. Molina helped revive the proud franchise with his investment — the team is extremely important to Molina and the community. And when he returned to the Cardinals in Chicago, he explained that to reporters.

"It was tough," Molina said in a story by Derrick Goold of The Post-Dispatch. "Obviously you want to be here with the team and doing your job. On the business side, you've got to be there with the team. And you've got to be there for the people over there. ... To be there with the people, with the team — it's good for the people — so I did what I had to do."

Still.

Shouldn’t have done it.

The message Molina sent to the Cardinals with his departure was that he’s not 100-percent committed.

Yes, Molina could argue that his commitment for 19 seasons and 12 postseasons was, if you will, more than 100 percent. That the equity he established earned him these two 2022 games off — only one of which he was likely to start, anyway. Yet it was just so un-Yadi-like. This is a guy whose whole aura was that of dedication. Molina famously posted on social media that he prepares to play every single game of the season — and the postseason and the All-Star Game. He would take offense to any media member’s notion that he needed time off, because that’s how much he valued his role in helping the Cardinals win games.

Yet, he left for two games in 2022.

One also wonders this. Think back to, say, 2011. What if a key Cardinal announced in mid-August he was leaving for two games to attend a game of a team he owned in his home country? Would “2011 Yadi” have been totally cool with that? Hard to believe so.

Since his return, Molina’s at-bats have been bad. Particularly there was the fourth inning this past Friday against Atlanta. Cards trailed 2-1. With two outs, Yadi came up with runners on second and third. Big moment.

He popped out to the first baseman in foul territory.

“The other day, he was pretty down about his offense,” Adam Wainwright told The Post-Dispatch on Sunday. “I told him, ‘Dude, you're so much more to us — and especially me — than a .300 hitter. What you are to this team — a leader, friend, battery-mate — we still look at you, we still want you up in the big spots. It's true. Because we know that when it comes down to it, at the end of the season, he’s going to be locked in.”

We’ll have to see about that. We’ll have to be proven otherwise. But, yes, Molina has produced some big postseason at-bats. In 2020, he went 6 for 13 in the series against San Diego. In 2019, during a must-win Game 4 of the National League Division Series, his single tied the game in the eighth … and his sacrifice fly won the game in the 10th. And perhaps one recalls a homer in New York.

But, at this rate, should Molina even start games that Wainwright doesn’t?

Manager Oliver Marmol said Sunday that the other catcher, Andrew Knizner, would continue to split time with Molina — “I think we’ll continue to use them the way we have. I think it’s been appropriate both ways.”

Knizner’s overall offensive stats are mediocre, but he’s produced quite well of late. In his past 14 games, Knizner is 14-for-38 (.365) with a 1.005 OPS.

One could argue that the Cards should just play Knizner every game, considering each at-bat is important in this playoff push. But the Cards are handling everything delicately. And they clearly want to honor Molina as he and Wainwright approach the MLB record for games started by battery mates.

Also, Marmol was asked if Knizner has looked different at the plate amid recent success — and the skipper said only that “I like the results.” One hearing that thinks it implies that Knizner still must improve his batting approach ... or this spurt of success won’t sustain.

Another part of Molina playing is his infectious importance to the club and clubhouse. Perhaps the most-telling quote during this season-saving August came from Nolan Arenado. It was August 7. The Cards had just swept the Cubs and Yankees after acquiring two starting pitchers at the trade deadline.

“I think signing those arms was great, but I think it all goes back to Yadi just being here,” Arenado said of Molina, who had returned from his knee injury and his initial time away in Puerto Rico on August 2. “There’s something about his presence that changes everything. He’s one of your leaders, he’s one of your guys. Just having him back behind the plate and calling a great game. It’s just his presence, I think, changes everything for us. And that’s what I think is.”

I mean, this was Nolan Arenado talking, after all.

And, yes, since Molina’s August 2 return, the Cards went 20-6.

But in that stretch, Molina hit .180.

Man, there are so many juxtapositions involving Molina.

For the homestretch Cardinals, you could argue he’s both an enhancement and a detriment.

This summer and fall is a celebration of Molina — game giveaways included Yadi socks and Yadi hats and, heck, there’s even an official Yadi retirement logo — but the person out there wearing No. 4 isn’t playing like the man everyone is celebrating.

He’s a prideful player, yet doesn’t fully seem to be taking pride in physical preparation this season.

He’s absolutely beloved by Cardinals Nation and fans loudly cheer his every at-bat — yet many in Cardinals Nation, especially the vocal community on social media, wonder if he could best-serve the Cardinals by not batting?

Again, he’s 313th in OPS.

There was a moment Sunday night that epitomized this sad situation. Molina batted in the bottom of the seventh, while the Cards trailed, 3-2. A Cardinal was on first with one out. As the count got to 0-2, a press box conversation began. One scribe suggested if the Cards were to pick their poison, it would be better for Molina to strike out — because if he made contact, the way things were going, it likely would be an inning-ending double play.

Sure enough, he grounded into an inning-ending double play.