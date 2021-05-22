Hochman: Downtown on Friday, as St. Louis fans returned to normalcy, the only masks were on Yadi and Binnington

Clark Avenue was the connector. 1401 Clark is Enterprise, while 700 Clark is Busch. Fans in Cardinals red and Blues blue (as well as some in Avalanche burgundy and Cubs blue) strolled up and down Clark in the early evening on Friday — the Cards’ game started at 7 p.m., while the Blues began at 8:30 p.m. It really was a glorious night outside – maybe a little too hot, but as we know, with the humidity that’ll hit in June, this was totally tolerable. There were so many signs of a society getting back to normal, even as St. Louis sports fan Susan Perney said, “I’m still a little bit like: maybe we shouldn’t be doing this yet?”

There were hugs and handshakes, long lines and people weaving through groups of people. There were coughs and sneezes. Drinkers and smokers. And as I said to Perney, the only mask in this whole area is on catcher Yadier Molina’s face.

“And Jordan Binnington,” she said.

Bradshaw, like his friend Strauss, lives in Peoria. He came to town on Wednesday for the Cardinals-Pirates game — “walked into the park, no mask, nobody said a word. Nobody said anything. It just felt like freedom. … You realize there is an overall sense of — people are done with it. They want to get back to us living our lives.”