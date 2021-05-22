Hochman: Downtown on Friday, as St. Louis fans returned to normalcy, the only masks were on Yadi and Binnington

Draped in Blues blue, Aaron Strauss and Tim Bradshaw arrived at Broadway Oyster Bar on Friday for dinner.
“Forty-five minute wait,” Bradshaw said.
So then they tried Salt + Smoke at Ballpark Village.
“They had a bit of a wait, too,” Bradshaw said, while standing on Clark Avenue between Ballpark Village and the ballpark. “At this point, I just want some food and a beer.”
Their hunger captured St. Louis’ hunger for sports normalcy. Friday was a benchmark night in our town — both the Blues and the Cardinals boosted their attendance and both teams played their first games with these higher numbers … at the same time. The Blues had about 9,000 fans at Enterprise Center for a playoff game against Colorado, while the Cardinals had 24,282 fans at Busch Stadium for a rivalry game against Chicago. COVID restrictions are being loosened across the city.
They partied like it was 2019.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for this,” said Strauss, 31, who lives in Peoria, Illinois. “I came to opening day at Busch Stadium and it felt like a touch of normalcy back in our lives. And everything today around here feels great, it looks like summer. Blues hockey going on, Cardinals-Cubs and everyone’s out there living their lives like we should be.”
Clark Avenue was the connector. 1401 Clark is Enterprise, while 700 Clark is Busch. Fans in Cardinals red and Blues blue (as well as some in Avalanche burgundy and Cubs blue) strolled up and down Clark in the early evening on Friday — the Cards’ game started at 7 p.m., while the Blues began at 8:30 p.m. It really was a glorious night outside – maybe a little too hot, but as we know, with the humidity that’ll hit in June, this was totally tolerable. There were so many signs of a society getting back to normal, even as St. Louis sports fan Susan Perney said, “I’m still a little bit like: maybe we shouldn’t be doing this yet?”
There were hugs and handshakes, long lines and people weaving through groups of people. There were coughs and sneezes. Drinkers and smokers. And as I said to Perney, the only mask in this whole area is on catcher Yadier Molina’s face.
“And Jordan Binnington,” she said.
Bradshaw, like his friend Strauss, lives in Peoria. He came to town on Wednesday for the Cardinals-Pirates game — “walked into the park, no mask, nobody said a word. Nobody said anything. It just felt like freedom. … You realize there is an overall sense of — people are done with it. They want to get back to us living our lives.”
Outside of Ballpark Village on Friday, fans in Cardinals and Blues gear tossed back beers and tossed bags and told stories and jokes. Inside Ballpark Village, there was a village. Don’t think one table was open. Todd Thomas is the Cardinals’ in-game emcee who wears a jersey that reads “THAT ONE GUY.” He had a mic and hosted the pregame party inside the vast bar area. He was standing on a stage, pumping up the crowd. It was like an event. An event before the event (or, events).
Perney is a huge Blues fan, but she was headed to the Birds game.
“I really hope that Busch Stadium keeps showing the hockey score,” she said.
Perney was very fair to her two teams. She wore earrings that had both the Cardinals logo and the Blues logo. She had a Cards and Blues bracelet wrapped around her wrist. She had a necklace with a Bluenote and one with a bedazzled baseball. And she wore a baby blue Blues sweater … with the Cardinals birds on the bat across the front.
“Playoff hockey and Cardinal baseball, all on the same night? That’s awesome,” she said. “We were here for opening day for the Cardinals when they first opened Ballpark Village. It’s kind of that feeling again — a reopening.”
At the Enterprise Center, the arena was bustling an hour before the puck was dropped. The speakers blared songs such as “Last Friday Night” by Katy Perry and “Friday I’m In Love” by The Cure. Thousands of fans arrived at the rink in their sweaters and shirts, hoping to see something they hadn’t yet this year — a Blues playoff win. No, it didn’t feel like 2019 inside the arena — that was a magical time. But there was a lot energy. A lot of hoping. And a lot of Ric Flair “woooooos.”
The last time the Blues played at Enterprise Center, during the regular season, there were about 4,200 fans in the stands. More than double were in the rink for Game 3. And when they played the pregame video of citizens around St. Louis singing: “When The Blues Go Marching In,” the accompanying clapping was bone-chilling.