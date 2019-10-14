WASHINGTON — It was the smallest of sample sizes. But, hey, the postseason is the epitome of a small-sample size, so if we're embracing small-sample sizes, let's take a look back at one single game, Sept. 16,
Stephen Strasburg vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.
That night at Busch Stadium, Strasburg pitched five innings, allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out six, but walked four. The Cards won, 4-2, and
here's the game story by Rick Hummel of the Post-Dispatch.
Strasburg will face the Cards tonight here in DC in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. Washington leads the series, 2-0. Only one team ever has gone down 3-0 in a best-of-seven and come back to win the series (the 2004 Boston Red Sox in the ALCS).
On Sunday after a team workout at Nationals Park, Cardinals manager
Mike Shildt was asked about the relevancy of looking at the September start by Strasburg.
“It does matter,” Shildt said. “That's the thing about it. We had a series with these guys at home recently, won two of three. Hard-fought series, close games. The margins are thins. Ball falls in here, ground ball, that's how it works. And this (NLCS) has been no different. These games have been really close, competitive games. We've done a lot of things really well that we don't want to forget. And the weight of us not being able to get consistent hits is out there and real.
"But we still appreciate the fact that we've pitched really, really well. We've played really good defense. We run the bases when we get the opportunity. Guys are prepared. They're not backing down to competition.
“But specifically to Strasburg, we took a lot of tough at-bats. He's a really good pitcher, he's got a lot of different ways he can compete against you. We're able to fight, grind and scratch — and figure out a way to generate some runs. And stop them. Just good baseball games. That's going to require us to do that again.”
Since the beginning of this season, when the Cardinals maximized mashes against fastballs, teams have shied from feeding fire to the Cardinals. That September night at Busch wasn't any different. According to Pitch f/x data, Strasburg threw nearly as many fastballs — 20 four-seamers and 20 sinkers — as he did curveballs (37). He also threw 22 change-ups in his 99-pitch start.
Marcell Ozuna had the biggest hit off of Strasburg, a two-run homer in the first inning. Heading into the game, Ozuna had just a .555 September OPS, however his stats against Strasburg suggested he could, maybe, break out of his slump: two homers, .317/.349/.537 for a .885 OPS in 43 PA.
Sure enough, the former division-foe Ozuna took Strasburg deep. And it was a two-run shot, thanks to a
Dexter Fowler leadoff walk.
This postseason, the leadoff hitter Fowler has three walks and two hits in 32 plate appearances. That's a .156 on-base percentage. As Post-Dispatch writer
Derrick Goold explained in today's paper, the Cards will try to take advantage of some small-ball, run-manufacturing in Game 3.
Here's how the other Cards fared against Strasburg in that September 16 game — and what their career numbers are against him:
Dexter Fowler: walk, strikeout, groundout to second
3-for-11, walk, three strikeouts (one hit was a triple)
Kolten Wong: groundout, walk (stole second base), ground out
1-for-5 with a walk and strikeout and an RBI.
Paul Goldschmidt: strikeout, walk, lineout to center
6-for-23 (.261 BA) with four walks (so a .370 OBP) with five strikeouts, two doubles, three RBI
Marcell Ozuna: homer (on a 94 mph four-seam fastball — inside, middle), strikeout, groundout
14-for-44 (.318) with two walks (so a .348 OBP), 12 strikeouts, a double, triple and three homers (nine RBI)
Paul DeJong: walk, popout Yadier Molina: single, groundout
3-for-11, no walks, one strikeout, three RBI
Tommy Edman: strikeout, single (stole second base) Harrison Bader: strikeout, groundout And here are other Cards' career numbers vs. Strasburg: Matt Carpenter: 4-for-18, one walk (so a .263 OBP), two doubles, one RBI, four strikeouts Jose Martinez: 0-for-1 with a walk
Asked Sunday about facing Strasburg, Fowler said: "We're just trying to go out and take some good at-bats — and see where it takes us."
Nationals take 2-0 lead over Cardinals in National League Championship Series with 3-1 victory
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Nationals take 2-0 lead over Cardinals in National League Championship Series with 3-1 victory
Nationals take 2-0 lead over Cardinals in National League Championship Series with 3-1 victory
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis
Nationals take 2-0 lead over Cardinals in National League Championship Series with 3-1 victory
Nationals take 2-0 lead over Cardinals in National League Championship Series with 3-1 victory
Nationals take 2-0 lead over Cardinals in National League Championship Series with 3-1 victory
Nationals take 2-0 lead over Cardinals in National League Championship Series with 3-1 victory
Nationals take 2-0 lead over Cardinals in National League Championship Series with 3-1 victory
Nationals take 2-0 lead over Cardinals in National League Championship Series with 3-1 victory
Nationals take 2-0 lead over Cardinals in National League Championship Series with 3-1 victory
Nationals take 2-0 lead over Cardinals in National League Championship Series with 3-1 victory
Nationals take 2-0 lead over Cardinals in National League Championship Series with 3-1 victory
Nationals take 2-0 lead over Cardinals in National League Championship Series with 3-1 victory
