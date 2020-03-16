Hochman: Finally, Missouri makes the right call and cancels high school basketball finals

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Finally, there won’t be a final four.

The week began with the lingering news that Missouri high school basketball state-tournament games would be played this coming weekend. The 49 other states in the union had ended their hoops seasons.

But at 10:38 a.m. Monday, the 50th state finally came to its senses. The Missouri State High School Activities Association tweeted a statement: “Due to continuing concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, MSHSAA has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the Show-Me Showdown for Classes 4 and 5.”

Of course it was the right call. It would’ve been the right call last Friday, let alone this Monday.

But, better safe than never.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans shouldn’t hold gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks. Even with fan restrictions, these games would’ve had more than 50 people.

It was a little mind-boggling that it took this long to make the decision. On Sunday night, MSHSAA spokesperson Jason West said by phone that they knew of the CDC’s suggestion for large events. Yet, they were still planning on hosting boys and girls games.

It was just bizarre that seemingly every sports league was canceled at every level except one state’s high school basketball games.

Here is the remainder of the MSHSAA statement: