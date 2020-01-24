Hochman: Finally, T.J. Oshie is an NHL All-Star - and the game is in St. Louis

Oshie himself broke through in Washington, scoring more goals in his first season there (26) than he had in any of his seven in St. Louis. In 2016-17, Oshie scored 33 goals in just 68 games – his shooting percentage (23.1) was best in the National Hockey League. And the Olympic hero became a Stanley Cup champion in 2018. The next year, his buddies did, too.

“I talked to those guys – I was on the way to the golf course, and they were still out partying the night they won,” Oshie said of a call in June of 2019, after the Blues won it all. “And had a nice FaceTime with (former Blue) Barrett Jackman – he was with a bunch of the guys. It was cool to talk to them and tell them congratulations. … A lot of the guys here (at All-Star) are in that core group, I know what type of guys and players they are. They're leading the charge.”

This season, Oshie has 18 goals and 16 assists (34 points) in 49 games for Washington, which is in first place in its division. Oshie was one of those “last men in” to the All-Star Game, voted fittingly by the fans, some who were surely at Stifel on Thursday.

“I don't think there's another place that would be more fitting for me to go to my first All-Star Game,” Oshie said. “Obviously DC is where my career really started to take off, and I've had more success there, but to come back here to where I really started growing my family and have a lot of special memories in the place I was drafted to, it's a pretty cool story. I'll be able to tell my kids when they're older and grandkids after that.”