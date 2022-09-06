Hochman: For high school quarterbacks, an audible

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dear high school quarterbacks,

I’ve been thinking about writing you for a while. And with a new school year beginning, this felt like the right time, since each school year is a fresh start, a clean slate.

So, you have this unique role in your school. The way things are set up socially — from a hierarchy standpoint, from a respect standpoint, from a coolness standpoint, from a stature standpoint — many quarterbacks at high schools have a huge influence on the rest of the students.

As quarterback, you’ve clearly worked extremely hard to earn this position, this leadership role. With it, you’ve likely earned the respect of your team and achieved popularity in your school.

Why not use your sway for good?

High school culture can be toxic. Especially with social media, high school students can be particularly mean and critical and alienating and cruel. Kids get judged way too much, often for things that they can’t control. Bullying has embarrassingly remained part of the culture of many schools, as common and annual as parties or proms.

And bullying is such an overwhelming thing – and so hard for teachers and administrators to govern — that it just continues to happen. People can get traumatized by bullying. You can ask adults today — many of them are still kind of messed up in the head because of something a bully did or said in school.

So, as you begin this new school year, what if you used your status to change your school’s culture? As a leader on and off the field, what if you took it upon yourself to be exceedingly kind and nice? What if you did those caring gestures you sometimes hear about, when a cooler kid helps out a kid who’s struggling or isn’t popular? What if you called out teammates or friends for bullying and asked them, in your own way, to just be nicer?

It’ll change your school for the better. And — it’ll be part of your legacy.

That’s the thing. When I played varsity sports, it was all about the “now.” But as the years go on, you don’t always remember who scored the goal or how many touchdowns someone threw. But you remember who they were as a dude. As a person.

So, if a kid is sitting by himself at lunch, casually sit down next to them and chat. Find common interests — ask about music or shows, TikTok or YouTube, the Cardinals or childhood heroes, classes you’re both in or college possibilities.

It won’t make you less cool. You’re the quarterback. You’ve got your cool status on lock. Thus, you can set an example by not acting like you’re bigger or better than everyone, but instead showing that you’re inclusive.

And the quarterback often has other top football players in his immediate circle. He can influence them, and then they can spread that influence in a multiplying ways across the classrooms, cafeterias and campus. It’s happened for years.

So, make kindness cool.

Try going out of your way to say hi to people. Or even just chat with a different table at lunch to get to know the guys or girls. Show interest in their interests — ask them what songs they’re doing in choir or band. What they’re making in art class. Everyone is creative in their own way. Make them feel special for that. You have the power to do that.

You can make someone happier just by being nice. It’s so simple, yet people don’t do it. And you know high school is so hard on so many kids — plus, students are dealing with family stuff, money stuff, life stuff — so why not offer them a hand?

What you do, whether you realize it or not, will positively affect other people.

And, no, I’m not saying you have to do 100 things. I’m just saying — what if you did one new thing? One act of kindness you hadn’t done before, maybe because you thought it would be uncool or embarrassing or hurt your status. What if you did one thing you always knew in your heart that you should do, but always dismissed doing because of possible social repercussions?

And here’s the thing, the thing maybe they don’t tell you or maybe you don’t realize — being kind won’t make you weaker. It won’t make you a wimp (or whatever word you want to use here). Hell, you play the most-demanding position in sports. Being quarterback implies that you’re tough and strong. So, by being a compassionate classmate, but going out of your way to do something out of your comfort zone, it won’t make you less-strong. Actually, it’s the opposite — it will strengthen your character.

And what’s the worst that happens? You’re extra-nice for a week, but you don’t like dealing with the kidding or backlash from teammates or friends, so you just stop. And since you’re the quarterback, you’ll quickly regain that clout you always had, that you’ve already built and earned.

So, why not give it a shot?

Let’s change the game. Your acts of compassion will be contagious. You can help make your school a cooler place to be. You can be the “agent of change,” the reason your school became a friendlier and more-welcoming to all people. Show your human side.

As for your legacy, yeah, if you win a bunch of football games, people will also remember that. But why not be the first quarterback at your school to go out of his way to change the culture of the school? The guy whose actions touched every student in a positive way?

That would be a hell of a legacy.