Some knew her as a kid, some were kids themselves. Some had watched the greatness sprout and blossom, some were learning about the greatness in real time. But they were all there together on Tuesday and … do you see her, which one is her, wait there she is, No. 4, it’s Becky!

Becky Sauerbrunn was home.

“I love her!” said 14-year-old Bella Schellman, wearing a U.S. Women’s National Team jersey with Sauerbrunn’s No. 4 on the back. “She’s just determined, she’s always trying hard.”

It was a soccer game, but really it was a celebration, a party, a homecoming. Yes, there was the minor business of playing a soccer match at the highest level with World Cup roster spots on the line for many. But Tuesday’s USWNT game vs. Ireland at CityPark was a chance for St. Louisans to greet Becky, to cheer for Becky, to thank Becky. We probably won’t remember who scored the goal in America’s 1-0 win (Alana Cook), but we’ll remember the feeling of seeing Sauerbrunn honored before the game … and also when she was subbed out. As she waved, it was as if it was to each of the 22,294 St. Louisans in the stands.

‘It's an honor — I was once one of those young girls watching this team, wanting to be on this team,” said Sauerbrunn, 37, the Ladue High graduate and captain of the national team. “My message to them is — it's so possible, anything is possible, as long as you love the game and you get the support that you need. And so, I would say that if your goal is to make it onto the national team, I am a representation of that being a possibility.”

Sauerbrunn actually wasn’t supposed to play Tuesday, but, come on, of course she was going to play. So, in the second friendly in four days against Ireland, the veteran Sauerbrunn started at center back. She hustled and extinguished scoring chances. And she even had a scoring chance of her own. Sauerbrunn had played 216 games and never netted one for the national team, but they drew up a play for her on a corner kick. She headed it perfectly … but it hit the crossbar. Still, she smiled.

“That would have been too good to be true,” she said.

Among the fans in the stands were the Mosbachers.

“She plays the same position as me!” said 9-year-old Avery Mosbacher, wearing a Sauerbrunn jersey.

Laura Mosbacher grew up with Sauerbrunn. They were teammates on the JB Marine Soccer Club from fourth grade through high school (Mosbacher went on to play college soccer at Quincy University and Sauerbrunn did so at Virginia).

“It's pretty amazing now that I have kids — and that's their role model,” Laura said. “So it's pretty cool for them to be able to come and see her, and then me telling them about her past and how awesome she is.”

She is pretty awesome.

And she’s still kickin’. At 37, Sauerbrunn is more than twice the age of teammate Alyssa Thompson (18). Both started Tuesday for the U.S. in St. Louis.

“It's so awesome that I get to be a part of it, honestly,” Thompson said of the pregame ceremony that honored Sauerbrunn’s accomplishment of playing in 200 games for the USWNT. “She's such a role model. And even to the players on the field that are her age, she's still a role model — she's just a great example of what it like takes to be here. She never takes anything for granted, which I think is awesome. That's how I want to be.”

Sauerbrunn will lead America to this summer’s FIFA World Cup. For all the success of the USWNT, this would be the first time the team has won three consecutive World Cups (if, you know, they win the World Cup). The coach this go-around is Vlatko Andonovski, who has spent much of his career coaching Sauerbrunn, for both her club and the national team.

“And every time I've worked with Becky, I have appointed or or helped appoint her as a captain on the team,” the coach said. “And the reason why is because I trust her. I trust that she can lead the team to success. She knows how to lead the team, she knows how to help the players.

“(Before Tuesday’s game), in this intimate setting, there's a certain ceremony that we did. It’s just for the team. It was amazing to hear how the players talked about Becky and how much she means to them. And how much of impact she has had, not just on the on the game globally or in the country or the team, but on individual players. And after everything. I had a chance to speak. I shared my experience briefly and told them how much she has impacted my career, as well. And I think it just speaks to who Becky Sauerbrunn is.”