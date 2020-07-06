Hochman: Freddie Freeman’s bout with COVID-19 could change course of 2020 MLB season

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A prediction: When this is all over, casual sports fans will remember Freddie Freeman’s name in sports history the way they now recall Rudy Gobert’s.

Freeman’s painful bout with COVID-19 will be a benchmark in the timeline of the pandemic in sports. Because here is an All-Star slugger who couldn’t just swat away the virus. The Atlanta star is changing mindsets. And he’s already changing minds on whether players should play in 2020.

"I was excited to get back to playing just as much as everybody else,” Braves player Nick Markakis, a former All-Star, said per Braves reporter Grant McAuley on Twitter. “I think the biggest thing is I talked to Freddie Freeman and just hearing the way he sounded on the phone just opened my eyes."

On Monday, Markakis opted-out of the 2020 season — the same day the league will announce the schedule for the 2020 season, set to begin for the Cardinals on July 24.

Gobert is remembered as the NBA player whose positive test shut down the league in March.

Here’s thinking Freeman’s fight will lead to many more players opting out of this season before it begins.

Because Freeman made it really real.