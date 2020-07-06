Hochman: Freddie Freeman’s bout with COVID-19 could change course of 2020 MLB season

A prediction: When this is all over, casual sports fans will remember Freddie Freeman’s name in sports history the way they now recall Rudy Gobert’s.
Freeman’s painful bout with COVID-19 will be a benchmark in the timeline of the pandemic in sports. Because here is an All-Star slugger who couldn’t just swat away the virus. The Atlanta star is changing mindsets. And he’s already changing minds on whether players should play in 2020.
"I was excited to get back to playing just as much as everybody else,” Braves player Nick Markakis, a former All-Star, said per Braves reporter Grant McAuley on Twitter. “I think the biggest thing is I talked to Freddie Freeman and just hearing the way he sounded on the phone just opened my eyes."
On Monday, Markakis opted-out of the 2020 season — the same day the league will announce the schedule for the 2020 season, set to begin for the Cardinals on July 24.
Gobert is remembered as the NBA player whose positive test shut down the league in March.
Here’s thinking Freeman’s fight will lead to many more players opting out of this season before it begins.
Because Freeman made it really real.
Until now, we’ve heard cases of athletes getting coronavirus and getting through the coronavirus in a couple weeks. But then came this on Instagram from Freeman’s wife, Chelsea: “Freddie tested positive for COVID-19 last night. He has had body aches, headaches, chills and a high fever since Thursday. He is someone who literally never gets sick and this virus hit him like a ton of bricks. We’ve been really strict for the last four months. Haven’t gone to a grocery store, haven’t gone out to dinner once, haven’t seen our friends and only family allowed at our house, and we still got it.”
If Freddie Freeman, an MVP-caliber player in his prime, can feel this way from COVID-19, then, yeah, so can other seemingly “tough” athletes. And that’s the thing. For many people, the aura of invincibility plays into the pandemic. There’s the feeling that they won’t get the coronavirus, or if they do, they’ll beat it quickly, because they’re young or in-shape or strong or something. And that mindset was perpetuated this spring and summer in sports.
But now we have the case of Freddie Freeman.
And now the aftermath, how his teammate — a respected leader on a division-winning team — has backed out of the season.
It’s only mid-day Monday.
Let’s see where we are by the end of this week.
