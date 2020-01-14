Hochman: Freese tweet brings up fascinating perspective on Astros sign-stealing scandal

And it's up to us to use our minds to compartmentalize. Some people will blame all Astros (“Houston Asterisks” has become a popular line online). Some will say some broad stroke stuff like “many teams cheat, they're just the ones who were caught.” Some will say the Astros are All-Star players anyway, and they would've won a bunch regardless of teammates sometimes banging trash cans to alert them of certain pitchers. Everyone will have an opinion, most everyone will show some level of consternation and everyone will keep watching the sport.

It was very interesting to see the Twitter reaction from David Freese. Sometimes, no matter how well we ask the questions, journalists can't get current athletes to say what they're truly thinking. The athlete happily and politely talk on the record, but won't share honest thoughts about something, for fear of repercussions or feather-ruffling. But Freese just retired after the 2019 season. So the former Cardinals All-Star and postseason legend said on social media: “Didn’t really expect the punishments to be this harsh. Good for MLB stepping up. Still don’t know what’s more frustrating tho, an ex teammate of the WS title team talking publicly about his team cheating or so many guys being down to use a damn trash can lol. Should take the ring.”