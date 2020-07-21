Hochman: Give credit to Carlos Martinez for returning to Cardinals rotation

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’ll be honest. When the season was postponed, one of my first Cardinals thoughts regarded Carlos Martinez.

See, after two botched offseasons regarding workouts, this third one took — Martinez worked as hard as the club expected him to, and when he came to spring training 2020, his body was strong and sturdy … like a starter. In the offseason, he had climbed the mountain and completed his challenge.

And then, the pandemic would force him to keep climbing the mountain.

I felt bad for Martinez, after all he put into last winter to strengthen his shoulder and body. And I wondered whether he could sustain this during the spring ... and summer ... into the unknown time table of the pandemic.

But late Monday night, Martinez proved that he did. Manager Mike Shildt named Martinez a starter in the Cardinals’ rotation. This was a big deal. Because talent-wise, you could argue that Carlos Martinez has the best “stuff” of any Cardinals pitcher. Or perhaps second-best, following Jack Flaherty’s breakthrough second half of 2019.