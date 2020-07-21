Hochman: Give credit to Carlos Martinez for returning to Cardinals rotation

I’ll be honest. When the season was postponed, one of my first Cardinals thoughts regarded Carlos Martinez.
See, after two botched offseasons regarding workouts, this third one took — Martinez worked as hard as the club expected him to, and when he came to spring training 2020, his body was strong and sturdy … like a starter. In the offseason, he had climbed the mountain and completed his challenge.
And then, the pandemic would force him to keep climbing the mountain.
I felt bad for Martinez, after all he put into last winter to strengthen his shoulder and body. And I wondered whether he could sustain this during the spring ... and summer ... into the unknown time table of the pandemic.
But late Monday night, Martinez proved that he did. Manager Mike Shildt named Martinez a starter in the Cardinals’ rotation. This was a big deal. Because talent-wise, you could argue that Carlos Martinez has the best “stuff” of any Cardinals pitcher. Or perhaps second-best, following Jack Flaherty’s breakthrough second half of 2019.
But Martinez, twice an All-Star as a starter, had been relegated to the bullpen because his body wasn’t ready for starts. Now it is. And the Cardinals, already really good because of their starting rotation, suddenly have an even stronger starting rotation.
This is not a knock on Kwang Hyun Kim, who will be the closer, like Martinez was last year. Kim would’ve been a fine starter. But Carlos has a higher ceiling. A healthy Carlos Martinez makes this rotation intimidating.
Those who work for the Cardinals, root for the Cardinals and cover the Cardinals have uttered or thought the phrase: If Carlos is Carlos …
Well, by giving Carlos a starter’s spot in 2020, Shildt is implying that Martinez might be back to being the reliable and sturdy stud that earned Martinez accolades and a pay day in years past. The baseball writer Ryan Bloomfield tweeted this: "Just four pitchers have posted a sub-3.20 ERA in 4 of the last 5 seasons (min. 500 total IP): Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, ... Carlos Martinez."
And that “fifth” season? It was actually still a pretty great one for Martinez, who made one of his All-Star teams.
This Martinez news is exciting. He did it. He earned his spot. And they’ll need him to rise up right away. His first start of 2020 will be against the Minnesota Twins, a team that could contend for American League title with its stacked lineup.
On November 7, 2019, I asked this question in a column headline: Who is Carlos Martinez? Cardinals pitcher must decide if he's a starter or reliever.
“Two offseasons” later, we know the answer. Martinez is a starter.
