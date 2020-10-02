Hochman: Here's thinking Jack Flaherty thrives in spotlight in Cardinals-Padres series of young stars

One reassuring thing was that Flaherty didn’t implode, again, against Milwaukee. After his worst start ever, one in which pitches may have been tipped, he came back against the Brewers in the final weekend of the season. He got picked apart by a bit of small ball, and also allowed a long ball (a Christian Yelich homer). Jack went five, allowing three earned runs. The Brewers got three, but didn’t get double-digits or anything.

“My landing’s been weird this year, mechanically,” Flaherty said after that start, as he continues to dissect the way he pitches.

Also, that was on September 25, so Flaherty got one thing going for him Friday that Cardinals hurlers haven’t much this season — extra rest before his next appearance.

Perhaps the most-frustrating thing from that final start was his four walks. As we’ve seen in this 1-1 series against San Diego, the base on balls can be brutal. After Thursday’s loss at San Diego, manager Mike Shildt said: “Balls are going to leave the ballpark — it’s the walks that bother you the most.” After a five-homer outpour, that might sound a little off, but the reality is – a home run hitter can only control one run scored via the long ball. Whether there were runners on base is on the pitcher. The Cards walked six Padres in the loss (five or four walks, and maybe the loss would’ve been a win).