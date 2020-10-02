Hochman: Here's thinking Jack Flaherty thrives in spotlight in Cardinals-Padres series of young stars

Whether or not the Cardinals’ season ends Friday is going to come down to Jack Flaherty’s stuff — not just his different pitches, but what he’s made of.
In the biggest start of the season, here’s thinking Flaherty will definitely have perseverance, even if, say, his slider slips. He probably won’t go nine. Or even eight or seven. But Flaherty should give the Cardinals enough to win the winner-take-all game at San Diego.
This feels like the culmination, the start that Flaherty has been building for, physically and emotionally, in a year in which he’s grown as a pro and a man and a thinker and a fighter. He relishes the spotlight and also relishes behind-the-scenes work. He’s a guy you want to believe in.
These are the starts that solidify an ace. Fourth in the Cy Young voting last year, Flaherty catapulted to “acedom,” but faced the weirdest of obstacles this year. Of all the images and moments, Flaherty’s propped-up mattress in a Milwaukee hotel, which was his “catcher” in quarantined bullpen session, captures the absurdity and oddity that was 2020. A major leaguer preparing him arm this way, while his peers pitched in regular, ongoing action.
Flaherty methodically built his right arm back up, to an extent, but struggled with consistency. Since the Cardinals’ quarantine, the longest of any of his outings was six innings. And while it was a resplendent outing — one run, two hits, 11 strikeouts, two walks — it was against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are the New York Jets of the National League.
One reassuring thing was that Flaherty didn’t implode, again, against Milwaukee. After his worst start ever, one in which pitches may have been tipped, he came back against the Brewers in the final weekend of the season. He got picked apart by a bit of small ball, and also allowed a long ball (a Christian Yelich homer). Jack went five, allowing three earned runs. The Brewers got three, but didn’t get double-digits or anything.
“My landing’s been weird this year, mechanically,” Flaherty said after that start, as he continues to dissect the way he pitches.
Also, that was on September 25, so Flaherty got one thing going for him Friday that Cardinals hurlers haven’t much this season — extra rest before his next appearance.
Perhaps the most-frustrating thing from that final start was his four walks. As we’ve seen in this 1-1 series against San Diego, the base on balls can be brutal. After Thursday’s loss at San Diego, manager Mike Shildt said: “Balls are going to leave the ballpark — it’s the walks that bother you the most.” After a five-homer outpour, that might sound a little off, but the reality is – a home run hitter can only control one run scored via the long ball. Whether there were runners on base is on the pitcher. The Cards walked six Padres in the loss (five or four walks, and maybe the loss would’ve been a win).
Flaherty faced the Padres once last season, and pitched aggressively and consistently. But this start was April 5, 2019 — before either he or Fernando Tatis Jr. catapulted onto the national scene. In that start, Jack went five innings, and he didn’t allow a run, though there were quite a few runners – six hits and two walks. He also struck out six.
A runner reached third four times in Flaherty’s five innings, but never once made it home.
In this smallest of sample sizes, Tatis singled and struck out looking against Flaherty, watching Jack’s two-seamer dot the inside corner for both strike two and three. Manny Machado, though — whoa. He reached base all three times, walking twice and swatting a single once. Flaherty struck out Wil Myers twice; Eric Hosmer went 1 for 3.
That was so long ago. Before Flaherty’s second-half surge. Before his outspoken offseason and camp in regards to finances in baseball. Before spring training and then “Summer Camp.” Before the pitcher who thrived off a #Don’tThink mentality, to clear his mind, filled his mind with important thoughts about race and justice and what’s right (and wrong). Before his opening day start (seven innings in a win against Pittsburgh). Before the Cards’ COVID-related quarantine, before the return, before the Black Lives Matter T-Shirts and the passion and the backlash from mean people on social media. Before the run that has Jack where he is now – seasoned by the season, angered by the hunger, primed for a primetime start to determine if this season will continue or not.
“There’s nobody else you’d rather have on the mound than Jack,” teammate Kolten Wong said. “That’s our hammer.”
