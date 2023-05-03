Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Cardinals are 10-21.

Don’t think they be playing on 10/21.

It is flabbergasting how this season has unfurled.

We’re already to the point that if the Cards actually do turn around, it would be historic or 2019 Blues-esque or even, as Miles Mikolas suggested, worthy of a Disney film.

“I'd be lying if I said we weren't frustrated,” said Mikolas, whose strong outing Wednesday was spoiled in the ninth by reliever Giovanny Gallegos, who allowed three runs in the 6-4 loss to the Angels. “But, you know, if we come back and make the playoffs and win a World Series, that's how you get a Disney movie. So we’ve got that to look forward to. We're frustrated but we got a lot of veterans here that know what to do — and they know it's a long season.

“We're going to do whatever we can to win as many ballgames as we can and put our best foot forward. Grind it out. Whatever the outcome may be, we're going to make it hell on everybody we play from here on out, that's for sure.”

I thought they’d go with Ryan Helsley in the ninth. Ten pitches in Wednesday's seventh and eighth, nine strikes. Here was a rare chance to ride out this arm efficiently and preserve Gallegos for the day game the next day. Manager Oliver Marmol went with Gallegos instead. Gallegos had been quite good. And Helsley, as we saw last season, isn’t always a durable guy. And the ninth inning would have been his third time being “up,” which is something Helsley isn’t accustomed to doing. So Marmol went with Gallegos, which seemed safe, until it wasn’t.

Gallegos entered the ninth with a 4-3 lead. The Cards lost, 6-4.

There are bad losses — and then there’s this.

This was the most-devastating home loss of the season (the walk-off loss in San Francisco, at the hands of Helsley, was the worst on the road).

The fans booed and booed. This time, it definitely wasn’t “Noooooot.”

And, yes, the starting pitcher for the Angels was the amazing Shohei Ohtani. Really, as Marmol pointed out, it was quite impressive that St. Louis scored four runs off Ohtani. But the fact is, Ohtani only threw five innings. In the four others, the Cardinals didn’t score any — and had only two hits and not one walk.

For the game — and yes, the elite Ohtani struck out 13 guys — the Cardinals had 17 total strikeouts, the most this season.

I’ll admit that in a vacuum, this isn’t a catastrophic loss — they gambled on a gamer with a 1.00 ERA in Gallegos to get three outs. In said vacuum, you tip your cap. But you cannot look at this game in a vacuum, not after the Cards entered the game on a four-game losing streak. Not after the Cards entered the game as winners of just three of their past 11. You cannot look at this game in a vacuum, not after seemingly every facet of the team has cost multiple losses this season.

As for fan frustration, the team hears it. And gets it.

“Not only do we as a team expect to be winning team, but the fans expect from us, as well,” said Mikolas, who is in his fifth year with the Cards. “And sometimes it's hard for fans to see everything behind the scenes. We're here early, we're looking at charts and graphs. Our guys are in the batting cage and we're taking extra ground balls early. Our pitchers are taking time to get together with our catchers and we're game-planning — we're, we're trying really, really hard. So, it's not always showing itself.

“There are games like today that were a little more unfortunate. It’s frustrating. I understand it, and they have every right to be upset. Our goal now is to, you know, turn those boos into cheers and try to make those fans happy. We're athletes, but we're also entertainers. People are here to have a good time and see us win and play some good clean baseball. And that's what we're going to do going forward.”

Well, we'll have to see it to believe it. So that’s the thing – if the Cardinals are supposed to be as good as they believe they are, when is the line drawn? When is the day that it's officially too late and there’s no fixing the season? Is it June 1? Or … was it May 1?

“I just know that that's a really good team over there,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said of the Cards before Wednesday’s game. “Throw their record out — I know what kind of talent they have on that side. … We know you're in for a dogfight when you go to play these guys. It’s a matter of time before their offense can take off.”

The exit velocity of the St. Louis hitters (third-best in baseball) is a sign that the Cards are swinging better than their outcomes are. And surely Nolan Arenado won’t finish the season with an OPS in the .600s. But as we’ve seen so far, if one aspect gets going, another aspect falters.

They're in last place, everyone. Last place.

It’s reminiscent of some of these recent Red Sox teams. In 2019, 2020 and 2022, stacked Sox clubs failed to make the playoffs. On paper, they should’ve been better, just like these Cardinals.

But the 2023 Cards are 10-21.

That’s on pace for 52-110.

No, the Cardinals won’t be that bad.

But at this point, it’s really hard to believe they’ll be good enough to play in October.

I don’t think it’ll be a writers’ strike that’ll keep the Disney movie from being written.