After Tuesday's ferocious and splendiferous start against the Giants, Jack Flaherty's ERA dropped to an ERA fitting for a St. Louis staple: 3.14.
He is the city's latest surging star, Jordan Binnington with a slider – forever never-nervous and a star on the team with the sport's best record in the second half.
As Flaherty continued to make Giants puny on Tuesday, one wondered about how his 2019 stretch compared to the most epic of recent stretches – that of Chicago's Jake Arrieta in 2015.
It's not apples-to-apples – Arrieta's run, for instance, stretched longer than Flaherty's current run – but there are plenty of similarities, beyond the fact that Jack and Jake are both 6-foot-4 right-handed hurlers. Neither Arrieta nor Flaherty made the All-Star team. And both allowed four runs in the last start before their amazing stretch began.
Entering his start against the Twins on June 21, 2015, the Cubs' Arrieta had a 3.40 ERA. The Cubs were only six games over .500 (36-30). Arrieta shutdown Minnesota in the shutout at Minnesota.
Counting that outing, through the rest of the regular season, Arrieta had a 0.86 ERA. In 20 starts! The most earned runs he allowed in the 20 starts were three – and that only happened once. Opponents had a .200 on-base percentage. And opponents' batting average on balls in play (BABIP) was .208.
The non-All-Star went on to win the Cy Young Award. And the 2015 Cubs, one might recall, made the playoffs.
OK, so now Flaherty.
His stretch started after his start on July 2 of this year, when he allowed four runs and couldn't get out of the fourth inning at Seattle. His ERA was 4.90. Had Jack Flaherty regressed? Had baseball figured him out? What happened to the “Mamba Mentality” dominating pitcher from much of his 2018 rookie season?
That pitcher brought his heart to San Francisco on July 7. The Cards were 44-43 entering that day, and Flaherty flirted with a no-hitter. In that final game before the All-Star break, he allowed his first hit (and subsequently first run) on a homer by Evan Longoria with one out in the seventh inning. But the Cards, one might remember, didn't score any runs. They lost, 1-0, and thus Flaherty got the loss. Seldom are losing outings pitched this well.
But the start was the start of something.
Counting that outing, through Tuesday' start, Flaherty's ERA is 0.90. In 11 starts! The most earned runs he allowed in the 11 starts were two – and that only happened twice. Opponents had a .209 on-base percentage. And opponents' batting average on balls in play (BABIP) was .196.
Flaherty book-ended the stretch with another no-hit bid against San Francisco on Tuesday. Hitting 97 with his fastball and baffling batters with his slider, Flaherty allowed his first hit with two outs in the sixth. And he went eight innings, his longest outing of the season.
Flaherty, like Arrieta in 2015, was named National League Pitcher of the Month for August.
Arrieta won it that September, too. Flaherty is off to a nice start.
Incidentally, if you wanted to compared strictly second halves, since the All-Star break, Flaherty has a 0.85 ERA in 10 starts. In Arrieta's first 10 starts after the 2015 All-Star break, his ERA was 0.91.
And just like the 2015 Cubs, the 2019 Cardinals have ascended since their ace's stretch began, coinciding with the second half of the season. The Cards enter Wednesday's home game with a 78-60 record. The first-place club is three games ahead of the Cubs. Chicago is currently in the No. 2 Wild Card spot in the NL – the Nationals lead the Wild Card. Arrieta's Phillies are 2 ½ games behind the Cubs (though Arrieta is out for the season with an elbow injury).
Overall, Arrieta's 2015 stretch went 20 games – Flaherty's, at 11 games now, could go to 16.
Flaherty should get five more starts this season, and he lines up to pitch the final game of the season – and it's against the Cubs. Interestingly, it would be the third-consecutive Game 162 pitched by Flaherty. In 2017, with St. Louis out of the race, it was a chance for the young kid to get in another big league start. In 2018, at the time, the Cards optimistically thought they would need to win the final game to make the playoffs … so they slated Flaherty for that start. Alas, the Cards were eliminated that final weekend, and Flaherty's Game 162 start didn't have playoff implications.
And then there is the postseason possibility.
In 2015, Arrieta pitched perhaps the game of his life in the NL Wild Card Game. Starting on the road, he threw a shutout at Pittsburgh, allowing only five hits, walking none, striking out 11. That propelled the Cubs into the National League Division Series against the 100-win Cardinals.
Arrieta had one start, only going 5 2/3 innings, allowing four Redbird runs – but the Cubs won, 8-6, thanks to six Chicago homers at Wrigley.
Arrieta proceeded to allow four runs again in his lone start, a loss, against the Mets in the 2015 National League Championship Series.
As for Flaherty, he's yet to pitch in the postseason.
His birthday is October 15.
He turns 24 this year and could get a start that day … in Game 4 of the NLCS.