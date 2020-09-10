Hochman: How good is LeBron (still)? James dominating NBA opponent he likens to ‘The Greatest Show On Turf’

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Each position in an NBA offense, in its own way, is particularly difficult to master, and it becomes the lifework of a player to make it his or her masterwork. And so, it is categorically coconuts that at any given time in a game, LeBron James can master any position.

It’s must-see TV, regardless of how late these Laker games are in St. Louis and the Midwest. Late Tuesday, after dinner was over, the Cardinals’ doubleheader was over and the Milwaukee Bucks season was over, LeBron James, a Transformer, meticulously picked apart the Houston Rockets’ defense and will.

There was LeBron, the point guard, spearheading the offense and steamrolling the defense. There was LeBron, the shooting guard, hoisting 3-pointer after 3-pointer, as he scored 29 points … in the first half alone. There was LeBron, the small forward, fluidly moving around the offense, knocking down mid-range jumpers and notching hockey assists. There was LeBron, the power forward, forcefully (but fairly) backing his body down, and a weaker defender down, in the low post. And there was LeBron, the center, swatting shots like he wasn’t No. 23 for the Lakers, but instead No. 13 or 33.

In NBA postseason series that are tied at one game, the winner of Game 3 wins the series about 73 percent of the time. Well, the Lakers took a 2-1 lead Tuesday night in their second-round series.