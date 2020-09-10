Hochman: How good is LeBron (still)? James dominating NBA opponent he likens to ‘The Greatest Show On Turf’

Each position in an NBA offense, in its own way, is particularly difficult to master, and it becomes the lifework of a player to make it his or her masterwork. And so, it is categorically coconuts that at any given time in a game, LeBron James can master any position.
It’s must-see TV, regardless of how late these Laker games are in St. Louis and the Midwest. Late Tuesday, after dinner was over, the Cardinals’ doubleheader was over and the Milwaukee Bucks season was over, LeBron James, a Transformer, meticulously picked apart the Houston Rockets’ defense and will.
There was LeBron, the point guard, spearheading the offense and steamrolling the defense. There was LeBron, the shooting guard, hoisting 3-pointer after 3-pointer, as he scored 29 points … in the first half alone. There was LeBron, the small forward, fluidly moving around the offense, knocking down mid-range jumpers and notching hockey assists. There was LeBron, the power forward, forcefully (but fairly) backing his body down, and a weaker defender down, in the low post. And there was LeBron, the center, swatting shots like he wasn’t No. 23 for the Lakers, but instead No. 13 or 33.
In NBA postseason series that are tied at one game, the winner of Game 3 wins the series about 73 percent of the time. Well, the Lakers took a 2-1 lead Tuesday night in their second-round series.
Thursday is Game 4 (a more manageable 6 pm CST tip-off on TNT). But even with a series lead, the Lakers respect the Rockets and their firepower offense including James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon and others.
"[The Rockets] play with a lot of speed, both offensively and defensively," James told reporters. "It’s like in the early 2000s, when the St. Louis Rams were The Greatest Show On Turf. People would always say how they’d scout them, and scout them, and scout them. Until they got on the field, and they’d see Isaac Bruce, and Torry Holt. Marshall Faulk, and Az-Hakim, and all those guys."
It was fitting on Tuesday, that the same day James exploded, the Bucks imploded. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will likely edge out LeBron in MVP voting, was sidelined with an ankle injury. Even when Antetokounmpo did play in Milwaukee’s second-round series, he wasn’t indisputably the most valuable player on the court. Then came the injury and the Bucks’ demise — the No. 1-seeded team in the Eastern Conference lost its second-round series to Miami in five games.
Meanwhile, the No. 1-seeded team in the Western Conference look overwhelming. In Game 3, LeBron was LeBron, Anthony Davis (26 points, 15 rebounds, six assists) was superb and Rajon Rondo (remember Rajon Rondo?) was 2008 Rajon Rondo. The 34-year-old guard is forever known for his playoff ascension, and it was on display in this pivotal game (21 points and nine assists off the bench).
But for all the offensive production, it was the Lakers’ second-half defense that won them the game. LeBron blocked four shots — all in the third quarter. He swatted a Harden shot (James-on-James). He created transition plays. And he even made a buzzer-beater block.
With just seconds left in the third quarter, Houston’s Austin Rivers sliced toward the basket. He just for a layup, but LeBron soared from behind and blocked Rivers’ ball into the backboard. James has excelled at these “chase-down” blocks over the decade, most-famously late in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, which LeBron and Cleveland won. Davis told ESPN that chase-down blocks in basketball should be "named after him.”
It was as important a play as it was impressive. It kept the score at 82-82 at the end of the third. Los Angeles outscored Houston in the fourth, 30-20.
“It’s unbelievable — the lift he gives us with the superhero plays,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters after the Game 3 win. “You know, you can't really put it in words. But he was doing on both ends — he had 29 in the first half. We didn’t play any defense in the first half. So this easily could have been a blowout if he wasn't hitting big shot after big shot. So he was spectacular with that.”
Oh, and LeBron is 35 years old.
With the win, James now has 162 postseason wins, giving him the most in NBA history (the ageless Derek Fisher had 161).
Here’s thinking he nabs 10 more down in the bubble.
