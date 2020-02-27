Hochman: How the Blues' Jay Bouwmeester taught us about heart — and then did so, again

“It’s tough (not playing), but quite honestly, hockey hasn’t really been at the front of my mind the past couple of weeks …” the 36-year-old Bouwmeester said. “So as much as I’d like to play hockey — yeah, sure, you’d like to be out there — but when you put everything in perspective, it’s OK to just take a step back right now. … Just being around my family. That’s the most important thing — any time you go through something like this or your family goes through things with different people, it’s always what you realize. Family and the things that are close to you. Sometimes you just lose sight of things like that, when life gets busy, but it puts things in perspective.”