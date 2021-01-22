Hochman: ‘I came home to a call from Hank Aaron.’ An ill boy’s story of the kind-hearted ‘Hammer’

The breaths were so scary, they sure seemed like they could be his last ones.
Before Burton Rocks turned 5, asthma nearly killed him three different times. His entire childhood was altered by the intensity of his asthma.
“There was one day during school years I’ll never forget,” said Rocks, who is now a player agent and represents the Cardinals’ Paul DeJong. “I was discharged from the hospital after a code blue scare from life-threatening asthma. I came home to a phone call from Hank Aaron.”
It was 1988. Rocks was in high school. Earlier in the school year, he wrote and sent a letter to the Atlanta Braves with hopes of interviewing the Home Run King for a project.
Sure enough, Hank Aaron called the teenage boy … but got his family’s answering machine.
“The old-fashioned answering machines with the tape on it,” Rocks said. “I kept his message on there for, like, years!”
Rocks had described his medical hardships in his letter to Aaron. The legendary ball player took the time to call the boy and be interviewed for the boy’s project.
“Here's a Hall of Famer who took the time to get back to me,” Rocks recalled by phone on Friday, the day Aaron passed away at the age of 86. “It was pretty, pretty awe-inspiring. It just totally made my day. I knew I was talking to a national treasure. …
“And it wasn't like today where people can get ahold of each other on social media. He had a physically call a home number and he took the time and let me interview him. It was really nice. And you know, when you're when you're battling adversity, it just lifts your spirits up tremendously.”
Rocks asked “The Hammer” about the evolution of player training in baseball. Sure enough, some of the tidbits Aaron shared were used by Rocks during college, when Rocks wrote his senior thesis.
“RIP to a true legend Hank Aaron,” DeJong tweeted on Friday. “You are a hero and inspiration to our game.”
And an inspiration to so many young people for so many generations.