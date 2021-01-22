Hochman: ‘I came home to a call from Hank Aaron.’ An ill boy’s story of the kind-hearted ‘Hammer’

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The breaths were so scary, they sure seemed like they could be his last ones.

Before Burton Rocks turned 5, asthma nearly killed him three different times. His entire childhood was altered by the intensity of his asthma.

“There was one day during school years I’ll never forget,” said Rocks, who is now a player agent and represents the Cardinals’ Paul DeJong. “I was discharged from the hospital after a code blue scare from life-threatening asthma. I came home to a phone call from Hank Aaron.”

It was 1988. Rocks was in high school. Earlier in the school year, he wrote and sent a letter to the Atlanta Braves with hopes of interviewing the Home Run King for a project.

Sure enough, Hank Aaron called the teenage boy … but got his family’s answering machine.

“The old-fashioned answering machines with the tape on it,” Rocks said. “I kept his message on there for, like, years!”

Rocks had described his medical hardships in his letter to Aaron. The legendary ball player took the time to call the boy and be interviewed for the boy’s project.