Hochman: ‘I definitely remember that curveball.’ New Cardinal Matz followed Mets as kid, recalls Wainwright from 2006

Steven Matz was a 15-year-old Mets fan in the fall of 2006, when New York’s championship dreams were frozen by ... his new co-worker.
“Yeah,” Matz said, “I definitely remember that curveball that ‘Waino’ threw.”
The new Cardinals lefty starter spoke to the media via Zoom on Monday, and Matz flashed a little smile when asked about the 2006 National League Championship Series. Matz grew up on Long Island and attended Ward Melville High School East Setauket, NY. In the NLCS, one might recall, the Cardinals beat Matz’s Mets (the possession being as a fan in this case, not as a future pitcher on the team). The Mets, down 3-1 in the ninth in Game 7, had the bases loaded for Carlos Beltran. He was good. But rookie pitcher Adam Wainwright caught Beltran looking at a strike-three curveball to send the Cards to the World Series.
St. Louis would defeat Detroit for its 10th title.
“I was such a fan of the game,” said the 30-year-old Matz, who signed for a four-year deal worth $44 million. “Being from New York, my family was really more Mets fans, and I was kind of by default. I do remember that series specifically. I think I might even went to one of the playoff games during that time.”
Of course, Matz is now teammates with “Waino,” the Cardinals’ 40-year-old who finished seventh in the 2021 Cy Young voting.
“I've had a ton of respect for him,” said Matz, who was a rookie in 2015. “Not only what he does on the field, but what he does off the field — and from getting to watch that and getting to know him a little bit, as well. Definitely, I can't wait to pick his brain. He's been doing this for a long time. He's had a lot of success, specifically in this ballpark and on this team and in the postseason, which is hopefully where we'll be for the next few years to come. So, I can't wait to learn from him.”
Oh, and the catcher who caught Wainwright’s 2006 strike will be Matz’s catcher in 2022.
“The thought of throwing to Yadier Molina is extremely exciting,” Matz said. “I got to watch what the great Cardinals organization has been able to do for the past decade, first-hand.”